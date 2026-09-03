Fired ‘Bachelorette’ Reveals Big Spoiler for Canceled Season

ABC’s axed Bachelorette is speaking out on her scrapped season—and spoiling its ending.

The network pulled its latest season of The Bachelorette starring Taylor Frankie Paul just three days before it was set to air in March. Paul, who was embroiled in a heated custody dispute with her ex Dakota Mortensen, is seen throwing metal stools at Mortensen, one of which struck their five-year-old child.

Taylor Frankie Paul poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals in 2026. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

On the same day that video was released, a Disney spokesperson told the Daily Beast, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Paul, who was best known for starring in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives before she was tapped as the next star of The Bachelorette, was formally charged with domestic violence in connection with the 2023 incident shown in the video—and Mortensen has since filed for a restraining order and temporary full custody of their child. Despite reports that the season may eventually air, Disney never made such an announcement.

The embattled reality star seemed to confirm the show wouldn’t see the light of day when she revealed the show’s ending in an upcoming episode of Mormon Wives, as shown on Hulu’s Get Real podcast.

In the sneak peek, Paul says she briefly became engaged to someone with the initials D.M.—the same initials as her ex—on the unaired season’s finale.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensesn on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Fred Hayes/Disney

The season’s events remain under wraps as the cast signed NDAs, according to TMZ, and none have broken ranks to give further details. According to blogger Reality Steve, featured bachelor Doug Mason, 28, is rumored to have “won” Paul’s hand at the end.

Mason posted a defense of Paul after the explosive video emerged and tanked the show. He said in an Instagram video in March, “In light of everything that’s happened, I am just sending out prayers to Taylor because that was her moment, and her moment was blocked.”