Bond Girl, 45, Rushed to Hospital After Netflix Set Accident

Eva Green was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a nasty accident on the set of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday.

The French actress, best known for playing Vesper Lynd opposite Daniel Craig in Casino Royale, is said to have suffered a leg injury while filming the third season of the Addams Family spin-off near Dublin.

“This was really nasty. Eva sustained an injury and was clearly in pain and producers were taking no chances,” a source told The Sun.

“Medics were called and Eva went to hospital. She underwent treatment and is now recovering well.”

Eva Green at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in 2024. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

The outlet reported that production was halted while Green, 45, received treatment, forcing filming to be rearranged earlier this month.

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Green and Netflix for comment.

Green is making her debut in the Jenna Ortega-led smash as Aunt Ophelia, the mysterious and troubled sister of Morticia Addams.

Her arrival was teased at the end of Season 2, when Ophelia was shown from behind scrawling the words “Wednesday must die” on a wall.

Green previously said she was thrilled to enter the Addams Family universe.

“I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams Family,” she said.

(L-R) Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. Jonathan Hession/Netflix

“This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world.”

The role marks Green’s latest collaboration with Tim Burton, after the pair previously worked together on Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and Dumbo.

Green joins an increasingly starry Season 3 line-up, including Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, James Lance, Winona Ryder, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer.

Returning stars include Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Emma Myers as Enid, and Joanna Lumley as Grandmama.

Wednesday became Netflix’s most popular English-language series after its 2022 debut, and was beaten globally only by South Korea’s Squid Game.

The show, produced by MGM Television, moved filming from Romania to Ireland’s County Wicklow for its second season, becoming the largest production ever filmed in the country.

The third season is currently in production, though Netflix has not yet announced a release date.