Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Hits Back at Claim She Stole Daughter’s Money

After Next Gen NYC star Ariana Biermann claimed her parents stole the money she earned as a teen influencer, her famous mom is telling a different story.

Kim Zolciak, best known as one of the original stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta and her Don’t Be Tardy… spinoff, says her estranged husband, former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann, is the one responsible for the family’s financial troubles.

“This man has not paid a bill in this house in years,” Zolciack, 47, said on Thursday’s episode of Kristin Cavallari’s podcast, Let’s Be Honest.

Zolciak was married to former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann, with whom she shares six children, from 2011 to 2023. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Just so we’re clear. We’re in 2025, and he just got a job in March of 2024,” she added. According to TMZ, Biermann, 39, now works as a crane and rigging coordinator at Superior Rigging & Erecting Co.

Zolciak and Biermann, who married in 2011, have been navigating a rocky divorce since splitting in 2023. Biermann filed for divorce that year and subsequently accused Zolciak of having a gambling addiction that cost the family $1.5 million, leaving them “financially devastated.”

The former NFL player also requested full custody of the couple’s four minor children, claiming he worried his estranged wife’s “time is so consumed with online gambling” that she could no longer adequately care for them.

The couple shares sons Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr., 14, and Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11. Biermann adopted Zolciak’s two daughters—Ariana, 23, and Brielle, 28—when the couple married.

The couple's daughter, 'Next Gen NYC' star Ariana Biermann, 23, previously said her parents "took" all the money she earned as a teen influencer, and that Zolciak now regularly asks for money. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Us Weekly

On June 3, Ariana Biermann referred to her family’s dire financial situation on the series premiere of Next Gen NYC when she alleged that her parents had stolen all of her money.

In a confessional, Biermann said she’d earned “astronomical” paychecks as a teen influencer, but discovered in 2023 that the money was “gone.”

The Next Gen NYC star also said that her mother now regularly asks her for money, a claim Zolciak addressed on Cavallari’s podcast.

“Even with a job, he hasn’t paid a bill in this house in years. Not clothes for my children, not extracurricular, nothing,” Zolciak said of her ex-husband. “I’ve worked my ass off to provide for my family and my children.”

The reality star said she was left destitute in part because Biermann stole from both her and their children, forcing her to lean on both her friends and her adult daughters for funds.

“He stole every piece of jewelry I’ve ever owned in my life prior to him, as well as Brielle’s, and sold it all,” alleged Zolciak. “Every piece I’ve ever owned in my life. Every piece.”

Zolciak (right) alleges Biermann (left) stole jewelry from both her and their eldest daughter, Brielle (center). Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Though she readily admitted to struggling financially, Zolciak told Cavallari that framing her as a gambling addict who frittered away the family’s money was part of a plan by Biermann to “destroy” her reputation.