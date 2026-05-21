‘Full House’ Actress Slams Co-Star’s ‘Dead Weight’ Ex

Jodie Sweetin, who portrays Full House‘s sarcastic Stephanie Tanner, gave her unfiltered take on her co-star Lori Loughlin’s fashion designer ex, Mossimo Giannulli.

While gushing over Loughlin’s new look, Sweetin, 44, couldn’t help but jab Giannulli following the couple’s separation.

The cast of Full House during its original run. ABC

“There’s nothing like dropping some dead weight to get you back out there looking cute,” Sweetin joked to US Weekly, with a wink. “She looks gorgeous! I haven’t seen her in a while, but I’m sure she looks absolutely amazing.”

Loughlin, 61, and Giannulli, 62, who married in 1997, separated after 28 years of marriage in October. “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Loughlin’s publicist, Elizabeth Much, told the Daily Beast at the time.

Since then, the Full House actress, who played Becky on the series, has drawn attention for her bombshell public appearances, sporting a new haircut and what some fans speculate to be a facelift.

Actress Jodie Sweetin called out Loughlin's ex-husband Giannulli as "dead weight." Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

Sweetin also noted the resemblance between Loughlin and her daughter, Olivia Jade, 26.

“Her and Olivia look exactly the same,” she added. “And you know what? Bless.”

Sweetin noted the striking resemblance between Loughlin and her daughter, Olivia Jade. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Soon after the separation was made public, Loughlin’s TV husband, John Stamos, 62, also chastized her real-life ex.

“I’m just heartbroken for her right now,” Stamos, who played Becky’s love interest, Joey, on the show for eight seasons, said on the Good Guys podcast. He added that he thought Giannulli was an “a-----e” and a “narcissist,” and blamed the fashion designer for the college admissions scandal that put the Hollywood couple in prison for several months.

“I know for a fact it was all him,” Stamos said at the time. “And she goes to f---ing prison for this a-----e.”

In 2020, Loughlin spent two months in prison after she and Giannulli admitted to participating in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal. They spent a total of $50,000 to get their two daughters into the University of California by pretending they were elite rowers, including staged photos of the pair indoor rowing. Neither daughter has ever rowed competitively.

Though Giannulli was given five months as the primary conspirator of the scheme, Loughlin was also given jail time for being “fully complicit.”

“I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” she admitted after the verdict. “I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

Lori Loughlin, center, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, behind her at right, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019. Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

In February of last year, the Hollywood couple began publicly signaling their impending separation by listing their Hidden Hills, California, mansion for sale. After nine months on the market, the house sold one month after their split for $12.6 million in November, $5 million under their initial asking price.

Since separating, an inside source told US Weekly that Loughlin has been “putting herself back out there.”

“The dust has settled, and she’s really leaning into this season of life,” the source continued. “Her friends are always trying to set her up. She is just having fun with it all. She feels her life has gotten better and less heavy recently.”