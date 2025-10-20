John Stamos Rips Lori Loughlin’s ‘A*****e’ Husband Over Admissions Scandal

John Stamos praised his former TV wife Lori Loughlin in a new podcast interview as he called her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, a “narcissist” and “a-----e.”

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly separated earlier this month after 28 years of marriage.

“I’m just heartbroken for her right now,” Stamos said on the Good Guys podcast Monday. Stamos blamed Giannulli for the college admissions scandal that landed the couple in prison. “I know for a fact it was all him,” he said, and “she goes to f---ing prison for this a-----e.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Giannulli for comment.

John Stamos once called his former co-star Lori Loughlin "the one that got away." Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted in 2019 for their participation in a college admissions bribery scheme—which became known as Operation Varsity Blues—to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose into the University of Southern California. In addition to prison time, Loughlin was also fined and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service for the couples’ efforts to secure a college spot for their daughter. She was on parole until December 2022. Giannulli also served five months in prison and was also fined and sentenced to probation.

“He’s a terrible narcissist,” he continued, and Loughlin “put up with a lot over the years.” Stamos claimed that when he called Loughlin to check in as the scandal came to light, Loughlin told him, “Mossimo handles all that stuff.”

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were each sentenced to several months in federal prison in 2020. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Stamos and Loughlin played Rebecca Donaldson and Jesse Katsopolis on Full House from 1987 to 1995. “You can see through people after a few years. This woman’s a saint,” Stamos continued Monday. “She didn’t deserve to be dragged through that… And I just hate to see her go through this.”

Stamos has always had only the most glowing things to say about Loughlin, even going so far in 2013 as to say he and Loughlin may have dated if things had played out differently. He told HuffPost Live that year, “No disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say she could be the one that got away.” Loughlin made similar comments to HuffPost Live that year. “We have chemistry. I was actually married at the time that I was doing [Full House], and then I got divorced. And then when I got divorced, he met Rebecca [Romijn] and he got married, so our timing was just really off.”