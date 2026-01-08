Trump Nemesis Leads All-Star Line-Up of Golden Globes Presenters

George Clooney will be among the A-list celebrities presenting at this year’s Golden Globes.

Clooney, 64, will take the stage at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 11. The legendary actor will present at the ceremony, weeks after a public beef with President Donald Trump.

George Clooney and the current president used to know each other very well, Clooney said in a recent interview. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Alongside Clooney, the lengthy list of presenters includes Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, Snoop Dogg, Dakota Fanning, Judd Apatow, Kevin Bacon, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Mila Kunis, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Comedian Nikki Glaser is returning to host the event for the second consecutive year.

Clooney has made headlines recently for a feisty back-and-forth with the president, after Trump ranted about the actor and his wife on Truth Social. In a quintessential ramble, Trump called Clooney and his wife, Amal, “two of the most political prognosticators of all time,” slamming the couple in the wake of their obtaining French citizenship.

The Clooneys were among the subjects of President Donald Trump’s many rage posts on New Year’s Eve. Truth Social

“Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics,” Trump continued. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Clooney fired back at the president in a statement provided to Deadline, saying, “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November,” referring to the 2026 midterms.

The actor, his wife, and their 8-year-old twins were granted French citizenship in late December. The family had already been living in a multi-million dollar chateau in southern France since 2021, prior to obtaining their formal residency. The French Foreign Ministry said that Clooney and his family were eligible for citizenship under a law that provides naturalization for foreign nationals who contribute to France’s cultural and economic significance.

The Clooneys have officially been given French citizenship, triggering a rant from longtime Clooney-foe Donald Trump. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Trump, 79, and Clooney used to better on better terms. In an interview with Variety, Clooney said he used to know the current president “very well” before he joined politics.