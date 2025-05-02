Gillian Anderson Wants to Be in ‘The X-Files’ Reboot

Gillian Anderson is going to return to The X-Files. Well, she maybe is going to return to The X-Files.

On ITV’s This Morning, the actress sat down with the hosts to discuss her new film The Salt Path, as well as address the rumors going around that she might reprise her role as Dana Scully in the upcoming reboot of the sci-fi drama led by Sinners director Ryan Coogler.

The X-Files first premiered in 1993 and followed FBI Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), a true believer in the unexplained, and Scully (Anderson), a skeptic, as the two work together to investigate unsolved cases known as X-Files.

“I spoke to [Coogler], and what I said was, ‘If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person, and best of luck,’” Anderson said before adding: “Call me.”

Gillian Anderson in "The X-Files" Fox

Anderson also explained that her decision depends on whether she feels an affinity for the script and the vision behind the reboot.

“At some point, if the phone rings and it’s good and it feels like the right time, then perhaps,” Anderson said.

In a recent episode of the Last Podcast On The Left, Coogler spoke about his longtime love of The X-Files and his excitement for audiences to see what his team does with the IP.

“I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f---ing scary,” Coogler said. We’re gonna try to make something really great, bro, and really be something for the real X-Files fans and maybe find some new ones.”

Without a doubt, fans of the original series are ready to hop back into their favorite spooky sci-fi world. And who knows, maybe this time, they will finally convince skeptics like Scully that the truth is out there, all they have to do to find it is believe.