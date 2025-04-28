‘Sinners’ Is Already Breaking Records Not Seen Since ‘Avatar’
In one of the most impressive word-of-mouth campaigns in recent memory, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has continued to prowl its way to the top of the box office, earning $45 million domestically and posting the smallest second-week drop since Avatar in 2009. Set in the Mississippi Delta in the 1930s, Sinners follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) as they return home to open a juke joint only to find that a sinister threat is eager to sink its teeth into their new venture. The horror flick, which essentially opened to universal acclaim last weekend, has made $161.6 million worldwide so far and has easily endowed fresh life into what’s mostly been a struggling film market this year. Coming in second place this week was a special 20th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, which grossed around $25.2 million over the weekend. Rounding out the top five are The Accountant 2 (starring Ben Affleck), A Minecraft Movie, and horror video game adaption Until Dawn which earned around $24.5 million, $22.7 million, and $8 million respectively.