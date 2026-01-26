Grammy Winner Loses It at MAGA Over Nurse Killing: ‘Shut the F*** Up’

Finneas O’Connell, the Grammy-winning producer and brother of Billie Eilish, slammed MAGA over its hypocritical response to the killing of Minneapolis ICU nurse Alex Pretti by Border Patrol.

“Shut the f--- up!” O’Connell, 28, told conservatives in an Instagram reel on Sunday.

Finneas O'Connell is one of many celebrities to speak out against the Minneapolis shootings, including his sister Billie Eilish. Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

“The conservative argument that allows school shootings to continue has always basically boiled down to we have to protect the Second Amendment. We have to allow people to carry weapons,” O’Connell said. “Every argument I’ve seen for why Alex Pretti’s death was justified yesterday is like, ‘Well, he had a gun.’ Shut the f--- up!”

Pretti, 37, was shot 10 times on Saturday morning after being restrained and pinned down by federal immigration officers while filming a protest. The Veteran’s Affairs ICU nurse was disarmed of his legally-permitted firearm before he was shot to death.

Veterans' Affairs ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents on Saturday. US Department of Veterans Affairs

“This guy was being beaten to a pulp on the ground. He didn’t draw his weapon,” O’Connell continued. “He had a weapon on him legally, and they shot the f--- out of him and killed him. So shut the f--- up!”

Pretti’s death is the second fatal shooting in Minneapolis by federal agents this month. On January 7, Renee Good was shot twice and killed in her car by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

The administrations’ reponse to Pretti’s death has been to label him as a “domestic terrorist” who threatened ICE agents with his firearm.

Security Kristi Noem as she speaks about the shooting of Alex Pretti during a news conference on January 24, 2026. Al Drago/Getty Images

United States Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller called Pretti a “would-be assassin” and a “terrorist.” In her press conference following the shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem branded Pretti a “domestic terrorist.”

O’Connell says these terms are hypocritical given conservatives’ response to prior school shootings.

“We have been telling you for 30 years, we don’t think people should be allowed to have as many guns as they’re allowed to have, or carry them legally around the United States. We’ve been telling you that for years,” O’Connell said in his 90-second social media video. “You’ve told us that it has to happen. It has to continue. Children continue to have to die to allow us to carry guns around. So shut the f--- up!”

O’Connell’s sister, Billie Eilish, reposted his video on her story. “Hey my fellow celebrities you gonna speak up? or,” Eilish captioned the post.

In his own Instagram story, O’Connell claimed that the video was shadowbanned on TikTok. He also reposted a similar claim by Hacks actress Megan Stalter, 35, who said she would delete her TikTok account because she was unable to upload anything discussing ICE.

O’Connell’s video has just 22,000 likes on TikTok, compared to over 300,000 on Instagram, with a similar following.