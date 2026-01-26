Republicans Break Ranks as Trump Hit With Furious Backlash to Deadly Shooting

Multiple Republicans have defied Donald Trump by speaking out against the shooting of Minneapolis man Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents.

Pretti, a Veterans Affairs nurse, was pinned to the ground and killed by Border Patrol agents on Saturday, an incident Trump administration officials have attempted to blame on the 37-year-old while portraying him as a “terrorist.”

Videos of the shooting appear to show that Pretti had been disarmed of his handgun—which he never drew and was legally allowed to carry—before he was shot. That evidence contradicts statements from Trump administration officials, who claimed Pretti “approached” agents with his gun and intended to “massacre” law enforcement.

The willingness to contradict the video evidence echoes the aftermath of the killing of Minneapolis woman Renee Good. The 37-year-old was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on Jan. 7 amid highly disputed claims that she attempted to “run over” officers with her car, despite video appearing to show she was slowly turning away from them.

Multiple Republicans are demanding an investigation after a second Minnesota resident was killed by federal immigration officials. The Daily Beast/X

A growing number of GOP lawmakers have now raised concerns about the conduct of federal agents carrying out Trump’s immigration plans following the second killing of a U.S. citizen by immigration authorities in a matter of weeks in Minneapolis.

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott offered some of the strongest condemnation, calling the killing of protesters by federal agents “murder.”

“At best, these federal immigration operations are a complete failure of coordination, acceptable public safety and law enforcement practices, training, and leadership,” Scott, a frequent critic of the president, said. “At worst, it’s a deliberate federal intimidation and incitement of American citizens that’s resulting in the murder of Americans.”

Scott also called on Trump to “pause” the immigration raids to “de-escalate the situation.”

Rep. James Comer suggested Donald Trump pull ICE out of Minnesota to help ease escalating tensions. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, a staunch Trump supporter, suggested the president should pull federal agents out of Minneapolis following Pretti’s killing and redeploy them elsewhere in order to save “innocent lives.”

“If I were President Trump, I would almost think about, OK, if the mayor and the governor are going to put our ICE officials in harm’s way and there’s a chance of losing more innocent lives, then maybe go to another city and let the people of Minneapolis decide, ‘Do we want to continue to have all of these illegals?’” Comer told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy called Pretti’s killing “incredibly disturbing” and demanded a full investigation.

The Trump administration quickly worked to vilify Alex Pretti after the nurse was shot dead. US Department of Veterans Affairs

“The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake,” Cassidy said. “There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth.”

Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts called the shooting of Pretti “horrifying” while saying he still supports ICE.

“But we must also maintain our core values as a nation, including the right to protest and assemble,” Ricketts posted. “I expect a prioritized, transparent investigation into this incident.”

Bill Cassidy offered an extremely rare rebuke of the president following the latest killing by a federal agent in Minneapolis. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Other Republicans have questioned whether Pretti was killed simply for legally carrying a concealed firearm, noting that the right to bear arms is protected under the Second Amendment.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Pretti’s killing raises “serious questions within the administration about the adequacy of immigration enforcement training and the instructions officers are given on carrying out their mission.”

“Lawfully carrying a firearm does not justify federal agents killing an American—especially, as video footage appears to show, after the victim had been disarmed,” Murkowski added.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a longtime Trump critic, wrote on social media that “carrying a firearm is not a death sentence. It’s a constitutionally protected, God-given right, and if you don’t understand this, you have no business in law enforcement or government.”

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump twice evaded a question about whether Pretti’s killing was justified.

“We’re looking, we’re reviewing everything and will come out with a determination,” Trump said.

The president has previously attempted to blame the latest shooting in Minneapolis on Democrats, claiming they are encouraging anti-ICE protests by “left-wing agitators.”