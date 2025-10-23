Grimes Unveils Large New Face Tattoo to Stunned Fans

Singer Grimes has shared her latest tattoo with the world, eliciting strong reactions from fans, including some who seem baffled by the design—a large, purple-ish circle around the corners of her left eye.

The Canadian star, who has three children with ex Elon Musk, unveiled the face tattoo on X and Instagram.

She said she got the tattoo months ago, but that no one around her seemed to notice. To prove it, she posted a makeup-free selfie to her millions of followers.

“Spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo but I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed, not even my parents, not even after the video lol,” she wrote on Instagram. Grimes, 37, referenced how her tattoo made an appearance in the visuals for her latest song, “Artificial Angels.”

Grimes, 37 also said it’s her favorite tattoo, tagging Gylophomancer, the Los Angeles-based artist behind it. “There’s a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here imo,” she shared. Gylophomancer creates “cybersigilism” works, a contemporary tattoo style mixing ancient symbols with futuristic and cyberpunk-esque aesthetics.

“Feel like tats are in a crazy renaissance period that’s sort of under appreciated atm,” Grimes said.

Grimes and Musk Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/ Getty Images

Fans had a lot to say about the tattoo in response, with many referencing Musk in their comments.

“Elon about to slide into your DMs again,” said one X user. Another Instagram user wrote, “You could have the coolest face tattoo ever but you have this instead. I’m sorry but I’m so confused.”

The musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has previously shared her multiple tattoos with fans. These include a full-back tattoo drawn in white ink and another white-ink, hand-poked design across her shoulder, also created by Gylophomancer.

In April, Grimes expressed her views on beauty standards, pushing against traditional ideals of what a woman should look like.