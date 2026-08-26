Hayden Panettiere’s Rep Slams ‘Disrespectful’ Rumors About Her Death

Hayden Panettiere’s representative slammed the speculation surrounding her death in an attempt to shut down swirling rumors.

“Many people who were not close to Hayden are using her death as an opportunity to fuel gossip and speculation about a situation they knew very little about,” the representative said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“It is deeply disrespectful to her memory and to those who knew and loved her and are actively grieving this tremendous loss.”

The statement, released on Tuesdayo, comes after Pannettiere’s estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, appeared on Good Morning America to speak about her daughter’s death. In the interview, the 70-year-old said Panettiere went down “the wrong path” and slammed Panettiere’s abusive ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

“Many people who were not close to Hayden are using her death as an opportunity to fuel gossip and speculation about a situation they knew very little about,” her rep said. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

At the time of her death, Panettiere and her mother were not speaking.

The Nashville actress’s representative noted, “If you have legitimate information that could be helpful, please contact law enforcement rather than turning to social media to speculate publicly about something you do not fully understand.”

The actress, who began her career as a child star, was found dead on Aug. 16 at age 36. She was discovered in an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, where she was staying with Hickerson. He has been at the center of much of the speculation. Their on-and-off-again relationship spanned years, with Hickerson being arrested and charged with domestic violence, spending time in jail in 2021.

Panettiere is suspected to have died of an overdose. Neither Hickerson nor his brother Zack, who was also present at the time of her death, has been accused in the case.

Hickerson addressed the speculation through his lawyer, who said in a statement last week, “As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play. Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

His brother, Zack, added his own two cents. “The truth will come out as the authorities complete and release additional details from the investigation,” he said.

Brian Hickerson was with the star when she died. Teton County Sheriff’s Office

“I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by this tragic and traumatic loss. Hayden was one of my dearest and closest friends that I loved and cared about for the last 8 years. Out of respect for her loved ones, the speculation and sensationalism of her death needs to end until the facts can be released from the investigation,” he said.

Panettiere had a troubled, well-documented history. The star struggled with substance abuse and dependence on alcohol. Her relationship with her mother, as noted, was fraught. She had openly talked about her ups and downs with mental health and postpartum depression. In 2018, she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to her ex-partner Wladimir Klitschko.

These experiences were outlined in a raw, candid memoir released this past May titled This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Panettiere’s death investigation is ongoing. The Greenville City Police Department is leading the process, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration.