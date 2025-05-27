Meet the New Child Stars of HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

HBO’s Harry Potter has officially cast its lead trio.

The network announced this morning that they found their Harry, Ron, and Hermione for the upcoming television adaption of J.K. Rowling’s beloved children’s fantasy book series.

Arabella Stanton (R) is Hermione Granger, Dominic McLaughlin (C) is Harry Potter, and Alastair Stout is Ron Weasley. HBO

Replacing Daniel Radcliffe will be Dominic McLaughlin as the titular character, Harry Potter. Arabella Stanton will portray the sharp-witted Hermione Granger, played by Emma Watson in the films. And Alastair Stout will bring Ron Weasley to life as the loyal (and famously red-haired) friend, previously portrayed by Rupert Grint.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen,” showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod, who both worked on HBO’s Succession before taking the new gig, said in a statement.

“We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,” they added.

The trio marks the first child cast members revealed for the series. HBO had previously announced several key adult roles, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. Nick Frost will also appear as Hagrid.

According to an HBO representative, the series plans to go “more in-depth” in the Harry Potter world than the films did with the aim of making it as “faithful” an adaption as possible.

Details about the casting for other key characters have yet to be revealed. However, with HBO confirming that filming is set to begin late this summer and a planned premiere for fall 2026, fans can likely expect additional casting announcements in the near future.