Nepo Baby’s TV Debut Leads to Sydney Sweeney Hookup Scene

Richard Gere’s son had his raunchiest scene so far in Euphoria’s Sunday episode, where he appeared topless alongside series regular Sydney Sweeney.

Homer Gere, 26, Richard Gere’s son with his actress ex-wife Carey Lowell, landed his first-ever TV role in the series for season three, in which he plays Dylan Reid, a TV star. Reid first meets Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, in episode six, when she goes off-script while reading a scene on the TV show that he stars in, L.A. Nights.

In the latest episode of the show, episode seven, Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, targets Reid for a career comeback when she loses followers after quitting OnlyFans.

Cassie and Dylan’s first date culminates in a graphic sex scene in which both actors strip naked, marking one of several nude or topless scenes in the series for Sweeney, and the first ever for the novice actor.

Sydney Sweeney had her most graphic season three episode yet. Eddy Chen/Eddy Chen/HBO

Ultimately, Cassie is able to work the interaction to her advantage as planned, when she takes a picture of the pair and posts it to Dylan’s Instagram page with the caption, “World’s greatest f--- @itsjustmecassie,” and it goes viral.

“It’s been wild,” Gere told Entertainment Tonight at the Euphoria premiere in April, when asked what it was like to work on the series. “This is my first real set experience,” he continued, “but it’s jumping into the deep end in a real cool way.”

Homer Gere in season three of Euphoria episode seven. Patrick Wymore/HBO

As for his famous father, Gere said he doesn’t run lines with his dad, but he heeds his “great advice.”

“It’s not necessarily pertaining to the craft, but more like, how do you carry yourself? How do you make this work in a positive way?” He added that he and his dad are “close.”

Gere, 76, also shares two younger sons, Alexander and James, ages six and seven, with his current wife, publicist and activist Alejandra Silva.

Richard Gere and his son Homer during the 81st Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, September 1, 2024. Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

“I’m calling him every day,” the younger Gere said. “So having that kind of sounding board constantly is amazing.”

His favorite actress he worked with on Euphoria was his father’s one-time co-star Sharon Stone, who starred opposite Gere in 1994’s Intersection, he also revealed at the time. “Sharon Stone’s the best,” he said. “We had scenes together, she’s the most lovely woman.”

The explicit scene Gere features in with Sweeney sparked conversations about the actress’s career trajectory, as Cassie’s foray into OnlyFans this season has required the actress to perform more controversial scenes. At one point in the season, Cassie dresses up as a baby to perform sexualized scenes, and in another, she makes OnlyFans content while costumed as a dog, both of which drew backlash from sex workers.

Sweeney told W in 2022, “When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

The character also comes out as anti-Democrat during the season, a subtle nod to the star’s real-life controversies following her embrace by President Donald Trump and his supporters.