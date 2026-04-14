Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over ‘Disgusting’ Sydney Sweeney

Megyn Kelly blasted Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney for “sexualizing infancy” on Tuesday, in her latest attack against the star since she became Trump and MAGA’s favorite actress.

Kelly reacted to a teaser for the third season of the HBO series on Tuesday in a clip from her eponymous web show. Sweeney’s character, Cassie, has an OnlyFans-focused storyline, which the trailer teases by showing Sweeney, 28, posing in highly sexualized poses—one of which shows her as a baby with a pacifier in her mouth.

“The truth is, this is sexualizing infancy,” Kelly said during her Tuesday rant about the “disgusting” clip. “She’s dressed as a baby. She’s in a baby’s outfit. She’s sucking on a binky pacifier, and her legs are completely spread,” Kelly added, describing a screengrab of Sweeney in character.

HBO

“I think this is another example, guys, of Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is and how most normal people are going to recoil, even Sydney Sweeney fans, in response to what’s essentially the sexualization of a child, of a baby,” she said.

The internet also recoiled in November, when Kelly declared that convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was “not a pedophile” because, according to her “source,” he only liked “the barely legal type.”

Kelly said on Tuesday that the scene’s inclusion “seems to be wanting to bring down your defenses on the most disgusting crime imaginable on earth.” She added of Sweeney, “I can’t believe she agreed to this,” adding, “There’s also a picture of her dressed as a dog being led around on a leash.” She laid much of the blame on show creator Sam Levinson, whom Kelly called a “sick jerk” for writing the storyline.

Levinson, 41, has defended the storyline as a creative choice: “What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we’re able to tie into it so that we’re not too inside of her fantasy or illusion—the gag is to jump out, to break the wall.”

Kelly reacted to a trailer for the third season of the HBO series on Tuesday in a clip from her eponymous web show. Sweeney’s character, Cassie, has an OnlyFans storyline. HBO

Sweeney, whose role as Cassie was her breakout, told the Independent in 2022, “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’” She also said she’s never felt “forced” to do anything by Levinson. “When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

Kelly has had plenty to say about Sweeney and the way she dresses since the actress starred in a jeans ad some viewers thought promoted eugenics and neo-nazism.

Fox News became the star’s round-the-clock defender against the internet discourse, and Trump and his administration joined the cause after Sweeney’s voting registration was revealed to be Republican. Kelly was unimpressed, pouncing on the star for wearing a “completely see-through” dress in November.

Kelly complained last summer that the actress was popular for her “enormous breasts.” Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“I object to this,” Kelly said on her show at the time, “I disapprove of the dress because it’s completely see-through.” She added, “She overshares and then takes away the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy’s hope to be the one who actually sees them for real.”

A few months prior, Kelly complained that Sweeney was “the new toast of the town out there, because she’s got these enormous breasts that everybody’s obsessed with.”