Howard Stern’s Fired Staffers Break Their Silence

Several former employees of The Howard Stern Show have broken their silence after being axed earlier this month.

The radio mogul laid off around a dozen employees from his SiriusXM show on July 14, Page Six reported. Sources confirmed to the publication that staffers were given the news over Zoom a day prior.

The layoffs affected on-air personalities, including Benjy Bronk, Jon Blitt, Memet Walker and Mike Trainor.

Blitt, a writer and comedian, has now publicly responded with a facetious video featuring an unexpected career change. In the clip, posted to Instagram, Blitt says, “So today is my first day working at Old Navy. It’s different from my last job, but it’s a job, and the first thing I learned is ABF, ‘Always Be Folding.’”

The ex-Stern employee filmed the video inside an Old Navy store, captioning the post “#newbeginning.” He ended the tongue-in-cheek clip by asking a customer, “Hey, can I help you?”

Fans responded warmly to Blitt’s bit, with one commentator writing, “You are my fav, I miss you already.”

“You are a funny dude and I appreciated you bringing some fresh humor to a show that was in need. Best of luck,” wrote another.

Blitt confirmed in the video’s comments that he was joking about his new job.

Meanwhile, Trainor, a stand-up comedian and writer, also posted a message to fans this week. “Things are looking up!” he joked on X, including a photograph of a Pringles container.

Mike Trainor worked for Howard Stern for over a decade. X/@TheMikeTrainor

Trainor previously released a longer statement on X addressing the news.

“(Somber, serious tone) Hey now. My run on The Howard Stern Show ended this week after 12 amazing years (an eternity!),” he wrote. “Incredibly grateful to Howard and the whole gang for the ride and excited for what’s next. If you know me, like me, or are even vaguely aware of me and don’t hate me and you’re working on something cool, hit me up.”

Howard Stern has aired his eponymous show on SiriusXM for two decades. HRC / WENN.com

While Trainor worked for Stern, 72, for over a decade, Bronk was a part of the radio jockey’s team for over 25 years.

Stern will be cutting down on his airtime, sources suggest, planning to release a single episode a week as the summer ends.

The broadcaster has been on the radio for five decades. His stint at SiriusXM began in 2006.

In December 2025, the shock jock announced that he extended his contract with the broadcasting company for another three years, amid heightened speculation that his contract would be canceled.

“I’m happy to announce that I’ve figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio,” said Stern.

“I still do love being on the radio,” he added. “I think the show is better than ever, I really do believe that in my heart.”