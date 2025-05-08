Omg, omg, habemus papam! We repeat, habemus mother f---ckin papam!!

Just a day after the conclave kicked off, the red-robed holy squad fired up their divine smoke machine and puffed out that iconic white signal from the Sistine Chapel chimney, letting everyone know they officially found their supreme diva.

Cue the internet losing its sanctified mind. Was it Cardinal Tagle, a.k.a. “Asian Francis”? The ever-adorable Cardinal Zuppi? Or maybe Cardinal Pizzaballa, whose name was the source of many a meme and joke on the internet?

Well, the holy curtain has lifted, and *ahem* drumroll please...

Your new Pope is none other than Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, who has taken on the name Pope Leo XIV. That’s right, the Vatican officially has a Pope who loves deep dish pizza.

Who could have predicted this? Not me, and certainly not the internet, who are feeling some kind of way after learning that no one from their favorite trio of progressive Cardinals came out on top.

Here is a roundup of the best internet reactions to the new American Pope.

The Memes:

Okay, well, we didn’t exactly get the woke Pope we wanted. R.I.P. to the Cardinal Tagle girlies.

we got an american pope and not the woke filipino pic.twitter.com/F31xQGoXk0 — Alex (@alexxmalloy) May 8, 2025

american pope ???? haven’t we suffered enough pic.twitter.com/MvUVm3WYWs — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) May 8, 2025

At the very least, this means the Vatican will escape Trump’s tariff tantrums... probably?

Smart play for the Vatican to go with an American Pope to avoid tariffs — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) May 8, 2025

Dick Wolf, the television producer behind Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., is probably pitching Chicago Pope to Hollywood executives as we speak.

dick wolf's CHICAGO POPE coming this fall to nbc — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) May 8, 2025

Some Americans are already celebrating that they are now, officially, #Blessed.

However, the internet is slow to come around to the new Papal pick, as they were hoping for a Woke Pope.

Still, if Pope Leo XIV can provide some assurances that he will denounce the orange man, then they are more than willing to hop onto the popemobile and fangirl for him.

LEONE. DENOUNCE TRUMP AND YOU WILL BE REINCARNATED AS A PAPAL TURTLE. pic.twitter.com/gtfP0Vj8W7 — Pope Crave (@ClubConcrave) May 8, 2025

These tweets are already counting in his favor.

Holy moly. Check out this tweet from the new American pope. I’m sure MAGA would hate it if you reposted this right this minute. pic.twitter.com/JaO2IY6dj2 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 8, 2025

The new Pope’s most recent tweet is a retweet of a criticism of @realDonaldTrump’s treatment of migrants. pic.twitter.com/S9GzB2mMFc — Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) May 8, 2025

Italians, you better get ready for those Happy Meals, because they are coming your way!! Out with the pasta, in with the McD’s.

Vatican City now that we have an American pope: pic.twitter.com/LaGvtj7mZU — Hayden (@the_transit_guy) May 8, 2025

Popeyes would officially like to put in a request to change their name to: Pope yes.

pope yes — Popeyes (@Popeyes) May 8, 2025

Listen up Pope Leo, you better not act like Emily from Emily in Paris when you move to the Vatican. We cannot handle anymore bad PR.

Be cool.

I guess this is going to be the holy communion wafer at mass?