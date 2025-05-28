Is John Mulaney Really Going to Fight 3 Teen Boys Live on Netflix?

John Mulaney says he is going to fight three teenage boys in tonight’s finale of his Netflix late-night show: Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.

But like… is he actually?

According to the comedian, the answer is “yes.” He’s even calling it “Fight Night.”

TONIGHT: John vs Teens LIVE on Netflix.



Watch the season finale of Everybody's Live with John Mulaney @ 7pm PT / 10pm ET. pic.twitter.com/tTck5j0mEk — Netflix (@netflix) May 28, 2025

For the past four weeks, the Netflix team has been doing everything in their power to make sure the world knows that Mulaney, a lanky man who once described his hips as “feminine,” will face off against three 14-year-old boys of varying heights and weight classes, all for the glory of seeing who comes out on top.

Now, for those who are a bit behind on the show or don’t watch it all, you may be wondering: Why does he want to do this? Is it even legal to fight children? And most importantly, who is going to win?

Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through this.

The Fight

Apparently, the idea started in the show’s writers room after someone brought up the question currently going viral across the internet: “Could 100 men beat one gorilla?”

Then, this led to a debate on whether three 14-year-old boys could beat up Mulaney. And from there, a genius, and somewhat crazy idea was born.

“On our final episode of the season, May 28, the theme will be ‘teen night,” Mulaney said on his show. “We will be talking about many teen issues, and I, John Mulaney, will square off in a very real fight against three 14-year-old boys.”

Despite Mulaney insistence that the fight is “very real,” the internet isn’t so sure, with some people arguing that this entire thing is just one big prank. People are so divided on this issue that there is now a bet happening on Polymarket—an American cryptocurrency-based prediction market.

Currently, 53% believe Mulaney will, in fact, beat up some kids.

Over 50% of people bet that John Mulaney will fight children on tonight's episode of 'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney.' Polymarket

The Legality of Fighting Children

Can John Mulaney legally fight children in the state of California, the filming location for his late-night show?

Apparently, yes.

“It’s not assault, we know that. And we’re vetting every step of it. I’ve been led to believe that if it’s for TV, it’s a lawful practice,” Mulaney said.

Reddit came to a similar conclusion.

“It’s not illegal if their legal guardians sign a contract, which they will have to do, so, nah with a contract, it’s all good I guess,” one person explained.

A reminder for people in California that to legally fight children, you need their parents consent.

Training

To prepare for the big day, Mulaney underwent an intense training regime, which included getting ambushed by three stunt women dressed convincingly like teenage boys.

“You think you’re tough, old man?” a stunt woman screams as she tackles Mulaney to the ground in the training montage.

After pinning Mulaney to the ground, the trio of women gave him some pointers on how to improve his form. They also told him that he is “sturdier” than he looks, so he may have more of chance than people think.

Who Will Win?

Mulaney is 6 feet tall. Children are children-sized, but when it’s three against one, anything can happen.

The Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney staff have placed their bets on who they think will come out on top after tonight’s fight. From the looks of it, they put their money on the kids.

You can watch the fight happen live on Netflix at 7pm PT / 10pm ET.