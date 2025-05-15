John Mulaney Rips Pope Leo’s MAGA Brother: ‘Enough With This F***ing Guy’

John Mulaney took a moment out of his monologue to trash-talk Louis Prevost, the Trump-supporting brother of the new Pope Leo XIV.

“I don’t need to hear from the Pope’s brother anymore,” Mulaney said in the latest episode of Everybody’s Live!.

“At first, it was like, ‘Oh, the Pope has a brother. How interesting,’ and then interview number 19,” Mulaney complained.

As he said this, Mulaney was wearing a blindfold, which he kept on for the entirety of his live show. (His only explanation for why he was wearing a blindfold: “It’s blindfold night.”)

Netflix

Since Pope Leo was elected priest, Louis Prevost has gone on countless interviews with outlets like The New York Times, NBC News, and CBS News.

Prevost has spoken about his own fiercely pro-Trump views, and has speculated in an interview with Piers Morgan that his brother won’t be a “woke” pope like many MAGA pundits have assumed.

“Enough with this f---ing guy,” Mulaney declared. “This Chicago guy on his porch. Every interview looks like the reveal at the end of an episode of Catfish."

“I don’t need this cat in my life at all,” Mulaney joked. “Hey, imagine there was a dude that’s super boring and he prays all day and he has no life and he’s never had sex. Hey, want to meet his brother? All right.”

Outside of his many interviews, Louis Prevost has been vehemently political on his personal Facebook page. He reposted one video referring to Nancy Pelosi as a “drunk c---.”

Mulaney clarified that he wants his friends to “stop texting” him not just about the pope’s brother, but the pope himself.

“I don’t give a s--t that he’s from Chicago. This is not important news to me,” Mulaney insisted.

“Granted, we do have a lot in common, me and the Pope,” Mulaney said. “We’re both from Chicago and we both willfully blindfold ourselves to the absurdities of our job.”

The good news for Mulaney is that he may already be getting one of his wishes. In his interview with Piers Morgan, Louis Prevost admitted, “I don’t need to create heat for [Pope Leo], he’s going to have enough to handle as it is without the press going ‘the Pope’s brother says this.’”

Prevost added, “I should probably tone it down.”