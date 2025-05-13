Pope’s MAGA Brother Compares Himself to President Trump

Pope Leo XIV’s brother Louis Prevost has said he “likes to stir the pot” and “throw things out there” on social media “a lot like I think President Trump does.”

Prevost has in recent years posted and reshared comments and memes online that might be expected of a MAGA and Donald Trump supporter.

In Oct. 2024, Prevost reposted a picture showing a mental health asylum with the caption: ‘Where the woke lived before the seventies,’ and earlier this year he reshared a post that called for people to pray for the “33% who approve of Biden that they be healed of their mental affliction.”

Newly elected Pope Robert Francis Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

But the new pontiff’s brother does plan to rein it in for the good of the Vatican.

“I don’t need to create heat for him, he’s going to have enough to handle as it is without the press going ‘the Pope’s brother says this’,” Prevost said, adding that he has already been “very quiet, biting my tongue at some of the stuff that is out there.”

Pope Leo XIV was announced as the new leader of the Catholic Church last week, becoming the first North American to take on the role.

Prevost told Morgan that the Vatican had not contacted him about his social media presence or recent press interviews—“yet.”

“Going forward I’ve realized now that I see some of this coming back at me that I should probably tone it down. I’ve backed off a lot of media and I don’t see myself really getting too much involved in that, especially until I’ve had a chance to actually talk with my brother and see what he thinks. He knows I am who I am, he’s well aware of my position. He knows I’m probably not going to change... other than to tone it down,” Prevost said.

On Monday, following the Pope’s first international press conference at the Vatican, the pontiff told reporters he had “many” messages for the US. He cushioned his single word answer, adding: “God bless you all.”

The pontiff has openly disagreed with President Donald Trump on social media in the past, challenging him on policies around immigration in particular.

Less than a month ago, Pope Leo lambasted Vice President JD Vance on social media, bluntly calling him “wrong” and slamming Vance for a Fox News interview he gave about Christianity.

“JD Vance is wrong,” he said. “Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”