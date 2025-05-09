Everyone needs to check up on any Real Housewives of New York City fans in their lives. They are in a likely in an existential state of confusion and crisis.

The news has been all over the place this week as to whether RHONY, possibly the most iconic of the Real Housewives franchises (all due respect to original series Orange County), may be canceled. Or is it? This is not a fun cliffhanger.

First the series was conspicuously missing from the list of greenlights and renewals that Bravo shared ahead of its Upfronts presentation to advertisers, leading fans to assume the polarizing reboot of the series, which aired two seasons, was scrapped.

Then Page Six published a report with a so-called insider saying the show was indeed being put on ice, after 17 years on air, with no plans to save it.

Things got more complicated Friday afternoon when Bravo weighed in ambiguously, with a spokesperson saying, “Nothing is official. The show hasn’t been canceled.”

So...what is happening? Nothing is official, as in the network is considering ending it? The show might pick up cameras again soon? It’s just going to be in limbo for years until we forget about it? Andy Cohen: Help!

When RHONY first premiered in 2008, it was instantly a Bravo classic. There was nothing their viewers loved more than following the drama-filled lives of the Big Apple’s wealthiest, most dramatic housewives. It helped launched the careers of its stars, from Bethenny Frankel to Countess Luann.

Despite its legacy in pop culture, the series had been suffering from poor ratings in the past few years. An insider told Page Six that while the network is taking the series off air, there may be potential in a reconfigured version of the show.

“We’re trying to figure that show out,” they said. “We want to figure it out. We think there’s still life in it.”

However, if the show comes back, it likely won’t be with most of, if not all, the current cast, which includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, and more. According to the “insider source,” many of the cast members refuse to shoot with one another due to ongoing feuds, making it difficult to continue with filming.

Amid all the confusion over what the show’s future is, Bravo fans are crashing out.

My OG #RHONY girls were done dirty and casualties of the pandemic. The reboot was a forced “aspirational” mess with zero real chemistry. A fitting end for the imposters https://t.co/cSubzPtQw6 pic.twitter.com/A9JiPr9RbO — LA. (@_LiamAnthony_) May 9, 2025

Bravo cancelling PHONY is perfection!! The only #RHONY I know is Season 1 - Season 12. Miss them forever. pic.twitter.com/weYOVCJc1B — Paul 🩷 (@PaulStans1) May 9, 2025

I guess I'm a RHONY defender because I would have watched another season with a few tweaks in the cast — michel ghanem / tvscholar on IG (@tv_scholar) May 9, 2025

Saddest part about RHONY being put on ‘pause’ is there really were great stories being told



Racquel being a Lesbian Latina woman who’s mom cut contact after she came out then reuniting with her mom on camera



Racquel then went on to accept the award for “Outstanding Reality… pic.twitter.com/YitISjaPys — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) May 9, 2025

I will never forgive Bravo for ruining their best franchise and now, it may gone for good…. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/XCxMxN4JZM — be cool (@hermunstershoes) May 9, 2025

Sai just reacted to the news that #RHONY is allegedly done for now https://t.co/Pq2Z6sjIip pic.twitter.com/MY1hhmdDQO — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 9, 2025

I heard the Page Six story isn't true at all. According to my sources they are set to start filming this Summer (August). As I mentioned in my previous tweet, them not being included in the renewal announcement was not an indication that they were cancelled/paused. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/SncpbFCKde — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) May 9, 2025

The OG #RHONY was a wild, beautiful ride—truly iconic. I loved it deeply.



The reboot had its moments, but let’s be real, it didn’t hit the same.



I’ve already mourned the OG loss, but Bravo saying it’s really over?



I’m not okay. pic.twitter.com/yszfygiV94 — Erin Maguire (@ErinMMaguire) May 9, 2025

Is this a Dorinda Medley-delusion “pause”? A cancellation? The only thing we know for certain is confusion.