Oscar-Nominated Star Confronts Rumors About Fleeing Trump’s America

Isabella Rossellini has addressed speculation that she would leave Donald Trump’s America.

Rossellini, the daughter of Ingrid Bergman and filmmaker Roberto Rossellini, was asked about her life in America by an audience member at the Locarno Film Festival, where she was being honored with the festival’s Excellence Award.

The 74-year-old Hollywood legend did not name Trump specifically but panned the current political climate in the U.S. “The political situation is very bad, very hard. We’re thinking about going back,” she said.

Isabella Rossellini said she will stay in the U.S. for the time. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The actress, who earned her first Oscar nomination for 2024’s Conclave, is a naturalized American citizen. She said she is hesitant to leave Mama Farm, her 28-acre organic farm in Long Island, New York.

“I have a farm. I have sheep. I have hens. I have land,” she said. “So, should we abandon everything?”

“We are going to stay, so far, and I hope that things will get better,” she concluded.

Rossellini has been married twice, to legendary director Martin Scorsese from 1979 to 1982, and to model-turned-executive Jonathan Wiedemann from 1983 to 1986. She has also had high-profile relationships with David Lynch and Gary Oldman.

She shares a daughter, Elettra-Ingrid Rossellini Wiedemann, 43, with Wiedemann. She also has an adopted son.

While Rossellini has decided to remain in the U.S., several celebrities have fled and cited political reasons for doing so.

Ellen DeGeneres moved to the U.K. once Trump was reelected. She has stated “life is just better” across the pond.

Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell left the U.S. for Ireland once Trump returned to office, too. O’Donnell has been outspoken about what prompted her decision, telling CNN last year, “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country. And although I was not one of the celebrities who announced that that’s what I would do, I made the decision within my family and my therapist should he win.”

Richard Gere, who has blatantly called Trump a “maniac,” moved to Spain, his wife’s home country, at the end of 2024. He did not name politics as a reason for doing so but has reflected on America’s “dictatorship of monsters” since leaving.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, left the U.S. 5 years ago, like many other A-Listers. Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

George Clooney, another Trump rival, left the U.S. for France with his wife and their twin daughters in 2021. In January 2026, the Clooneys officially obtained their French citizenship, a move which prompted a fiery response from the 80-year-old president. Clooney fired back in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, referring to the political tides turning during the upcoming midterms.

“I totally agree with the current president,” he said. “We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”

Under the Trump administration, a record number of Americans have left the country. In 2025 alone, at least 180,000 U.S. citizens fled.