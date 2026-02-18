James Van Der Beek’s Terrifying Final Movie Role Revealed

James Burr’s upcoming horror The Gates stars the late James Van Der Beek in his final movie appearance.

The horror flick’s official trailer was released today, a week after the actor’s death. Van Der Beek died at 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer.

James Van Der Beek in 'The Gates.' YouTube/Lionsgate Movies

In The Gates, Van Der Beek portrays a villainous pastor fighting against a trio of young college students, played by Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, and Keith Powers. The three happen upon a murder committed by Van Der Beek’s character while on a late-night drive through a gated, exclusive neighborhood.

“Their wrong turn has become one long night‚” reads the film’s tagline.

Director Burr shared a statement following Van Der Beek’s death, calling him a “legend” and sending sympathy to the actor’s wife, Kimberly, and their six children.

“We were incredibly fortunate to have worked with him on this film. He brought experience and perspective to the role, and he built profound relationships with his fellow cast members and with the crew. And while he was deeply dedicated to his performance as the flawed, amoral antagonist of our story, between scenes he effortlessly morphed back into the grounded, charming conversationalist he was at his core,” Burr said.

“He never missed an opportunity to speak glowingly of his wife, brag about his kids, laugh about the lighter moments in his career, or to ask others what was going on in their lives. His energy was contagious,” the director continued.

Burr said he and the entire team behind The Gates are heartbroken by Van Der Beek’s passing.

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, in 2018. Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Van Der Beek is best known for his role on Dawson’s Creek, but also memorably appeared in the film Varsity Blues and sitcom Don’t Trust the B---- in Apt. 23. While The Gates will be his final movie appearance, he will also be seen in Elle, the prequel TV series of Legally Blonde.

Following his death, a fundraiser was launched to support Van Der Beek’s family. The GoFundMe gathered over $2 million in a week.

The Gates premieres in theaters on March 13.