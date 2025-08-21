Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses Online Thirst Over Her Busty ‘Freakier Friday’ Fit

Jamie Lee Curtis playfully acknowledged the “attention” she has received after a low-cut top she wore during an interview sparked a mass outpouring of thirst on social media.

The Freakier Friday star reposted a now-viral photo of herself on Instagram in which she flashes a peace sign while wearing a curve-hugging, off-the-shoulder gray blazer worn by her character in the body-swap sequel.

In a caption accompanying the post, the 66-year-old Oscar-winner wrote, “I LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at the El Capital Theatre to support #freakierfriday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with Lindsay Lohan that sparked the movie getting made!”

“HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!” she added.

Last month, Curtis told Page Six she’d “never felt more beautiful” than she currently does, “because I am living a truth that I feel very comfortable in.”

Her remarks came just days after she admonished Hollywood’s obsession with plastic surgery, which she claims has left “generations” of women disfigured.

“The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers—there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances,” Curtis told The Guardian.

Curtis jokes the recent photo had brought more attention than anything else she had done to promote the film. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney

“It is aided and abetted by AI, because now the filter face is what people want. I’m not filtered right now. The minute I lay a filter on and you see the before and after, it’s hard not to go, ‘Oh, well that looks better.’ But what’s better?”

When asked to comment on rumors that her co-star Lindsay Lohan has gone under the knife, the actress responded, “She doesn’t need my advice. She’s a fully functioning, smart woman, creative person. Privately, she’s asked me questions, but nothing that’s more than an older friend you might ask.”

Curtis, who originally made her name as one of Hollywood’s premier ‘scream queens,’ said she spent years being known more for her body than her acting talent, telling The Irish Times, “My biggest roles were to do with my physicality, my body, my sexuality.”

Yet, despite a fallow period that saw her spend “seven years selling yoghurt that makes you poop,” the actress is enjoying her late-career renaissance. She won an Emmy for her role in The Bear and an Oscar for 2022’s Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Jamie Lee Curtis made a surprise visit to a showing of Freakier Friday at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney