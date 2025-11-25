Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up Comparing Trump to Princess Diana

Jamie Lee Curtis broke down while remembering Princess Diana and called President Trump’s behavior “vile” in comparison.

Appearing on the British daytime show This Morning, the 67-year-old actress recalled writing a letter to the “people’s princess” before she died in a 1999 car accident. Describing Diana as an “extraordinary person” and leader, Curtis then spoke about the contrasting “hate” spewed by the leaders of her own country.

“I told her I admired her and all of the work that she did destigmatizing issues that people have,” Curtis said, describing the letter she wrote to Princess Diana, in which she also apologized for missing her and her children when they visited the set of 1988’s A Fish Called Wanda, in which Curtis starred.

Princess Diana was given the nickname "People's princess" for her activism. Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

“Two days later, I got a letter back from her,” the Oscar-winning actress recalled, getting visibly emotional. She noted that the princess let her know she understood why they couldn’t meet. They never had the chance to talk after that.

While Curtis called Diana “an example” of what a leader should be, she went on to denounce today’s leaders, focusing her remarks mainly on 79-year-old President Donald Trump.

“Look at where I live, and look at the example of the leaders, look at the example of the people leading my country, and the hatred that they spew,” the Freaky Friday actress said.

Curtis has been open about her political stance and her opposition to the president’s views. After Trump’s win in the 2024 presidential election, she posted an elaborate caption on Instagram stating that his victory signals “a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time.”

Following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Curtis faced backlash for calling his ideas “abhorrent” to her and saying she hoped he was “connected to his faith” in death. She later clarified that her remarks had been “mistranslated” and that she did not mean to speak of him in a “positive” way.

Yet despite Curtis’ pessimism about the state of the United States, she seemed optimistic when host Cat Deeley asked if she thinks “the pendulum” will eventually swing the other way. Curtis said she believes it is already happening.

Jamie Lee Curtis got emotional while discussing Charlie Kirk's death. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

“I think that his wagging his finger at a woman, calling her ‘piggy,’ is going to... has woken us up to an unacceptable behavior,” the actress said, referencing Trump snapping at Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey and telling her “quiet, piggy” after she asked a follow-up question about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Curtis went on to call the incident “the straw that breaks the camel’s back” and described it as an example of the president’s “abuse and vile behavior” that she believes “is going to be his undoing.”

The Daily Beast contacted the White House about Curtis’ remarks but received no immediate response.

Though Trump’s “piggy” remark sparked backlash, the White House and some Republicans have since defended his behavior.

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take,” a White House official told the Daily Beast.