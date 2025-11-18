Trump Attacks Another Female Reporter After ‘Piggy’ Rant

Donald Trump has launched a furious tirade on another female reporter for asking about the Epstein files, threatening to revoke her employers’ broadcast license and telling her she should go back to journalism school.

One day after referring to a Bloomberg reporter as “piggy”, the president lashed out at ABC White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, accusing her network of “being one of the perpetrators” of the so-called “Democratic hoax” into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’ll tell you something. I think the license should be taken away from ABC, because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong,” a visibly angry Trump said.

Trump hit out at ABC correspondent Mary Bruce. Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Con

“You’re a radical left network,” he added. “But I think the way you ask the question, with the anger and the meanness, is terrible. You go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you.”

The verbal attack against Bruce took place in the Oval Office as Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his first visit to Washington since the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

But tensions escalated after Bruce asked Trump a valid question about his business interests in Saudi Arabia, and then asked MBS about the death of Khashoggi, who was murdered and dismembered by Saudi agents in 2018.

President Donald Trump (R) speaks during a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia (L) in the Oval Office Win McNamee/Getty Images

The CIA, under the first Trump presidency, held the Crown Prince responsible, but he has consistently denied this.

Trump hit back at the questions, defending his family’s business interests in the Middle East and also defending bin Salman, who had earlier promised to invest $1 trillion in America.

But his anger spilled over several questions later when Bruce asked him: “Mr President why wait for Congress to release the Epstein files, why not just do it now?”

“You know, it’s not the question that I mind, it’s your attitude—I think you are a terrible reporter,” he fired back.

Donald Trump with his then-girlfriend (and now wife), Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“It’s the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who’s highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate and just a terrible question. And you could even ask that same exact question nicely. You’re all psyched; somebody psyches you over at ABC. You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter.

“As far as the Epstein files go, I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert.”

The exchange took place after Trump, who has a history of making extremely personal attacks on female journalists, referred to Bloomberg News correspondent Catherine Lucey as a “piggy” during a clash onboard Air Force One on Friday.

Lucey had also asked about the Epstein firestorm, quizzing Trump on why he was behaving the way he was “if there’s nothing incriminating in the files.”

The president then pointed at her and said: “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

“Disgusting and completely unacceptable,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper wrote on X, sharing a clip of the incident.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson also weighed in calling the remark “disgusting and degrading”.

Probably a coincidence that Trump launches his most vicious personal attacks and insults on a daily basis consistently against female reporters. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 18, 2025

The latest incident was also widely criticized.

“Probably a coincidence that Trump launches his most vicious personal attacks and insults on a daily basis consistently against female reporters,” said former Republican Ron Filipkowski, now an anti-Trumper and the editor in chief of MeidasTouch news.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod wrote: “Angered by important questions from Mary Bruce of @ABC at his Oval presser w/the Saudi Crown prince, @POTUS throws a hissy fit, suggesting ABC should lose its license. This after totally absolving MBS, who’s been linked by U.S. Intel to the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”