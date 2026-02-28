Jane Fonda Gives Trump His Biggest Hollywood Wish

Jane Fonda’s committee for free speech wants President Donald Trump get his biggest Hollywood wish: more Rush Hour movies.

“How’s work been?” an unseen casting director asks Emmy-nominated actor Ed Begley Jr. in the newest Instagram video from the First Amendment Committee.

“It’s been slow. You know, there’s only the Rush Hour movies. It’s one flavor,” Begley responds.

In a video from the Jane Fonda-led First Amendment Committee, actors audition for upcoming "Rush Hour" sequels. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Fonda-led committee hit back at Trump, 79, after news broke on Thursday that his “good friend,” Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, won the bidding war with Netflix over Hollywood’s coveted prize: Warner Bros. Discovery.

Last summer, Trump was reported to have “personally pressed” for Ellison, 43, to fast-track a new installment of the Warner-owned Rush Hour franchise.

The first three films were directed by Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Olivia Munn, at the height of the #MeToo era. Ratner most recently helmed Amazon’s Melania documentary, which is his first directorial credit in more than a decade.

On Thursday, Trump-friendly Paramount CEO David Ellison won the bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, who owns the "Rush Hour" films. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In the video, titled “Auditions in a World Where Corporations Let the President Dictate Their Content Decisions,” a slew of actors pretend to audition for roles in the new Rush Hour-only Hollywood.

“I can’t get any movies that I want made. I’m hoping Rush Hour... will please the right people and maybe I’ll get a job,” Fonda, 88, quips in the video.

Bobby Berk, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kirsten Vangsness, Anthony Roy Davis, and Jodie Sweetin make appearances alongside Fonda and Begley.

Fonda's father, Oscar-winning actor Henry Fonda, co-founded the Committee during the McCarthy-era Hollywood of the 1940s. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

The video’s caption reads, “Media companies that make content decisions as political favors to the president (repayable in approved merger deals!) should be embarrassed about their surrender to a corrupt administration set on destroying free expression.”

The First Amendment Committee was co-founded by Fonda’s father, Henry, in the 1940s, when Hollywood was threatened by fearmongering McCarthyism. Politics heavily swayed which movies were—and were not—produced by studios at that time, too.

The Grace and Frankie star’s committee previously parodied Netflix when its own deal with Warner Bros. Discovery was approved in December. The famed actress poked fun at Nicole Kidman’s AMC ads.

“Come to this place for mergers. We stream to self-silence, to censor, to slop,” Fonda said.

Fonda's First Amendment Committee has been a vocal critic of Trump's influence on Hollywood. Her latest video hits close to his heart: his favorite film franchise, "Rush Hour." Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Homeboy Industries

While the acclaimed actress was certainly offended by the MAGA-coded announcement of a multi-billion-dollar merger, she may have been even more offended by the pretend casting call.

“Are you taking acting classes?” a voice asks her from offscreen.

“My darling, I am 88 years old, and I’ve won two Oscars. So, I have not been taking any acting classes,” she replied, folding her arms.