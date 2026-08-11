Dem Star Goes There With Missing Mitch McConnell Prediction

Democratic Texas representative Jasmine Crockett has a “theory” about Mitch McConnell.

On Monday night, Crockett joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Anthony Anderson, who asked her about the 84-year-old Kentucky senator’s status, following a medical emergency and over a month out of the public eye.

“Mitch McConnell, dead or alive, or somewhere in between?” Anderson asked.

“My theory is that maybe even half of the Senate is already dead anyway,” Crockett answered.

The two "proof-of-life" photos released by McConnell's office. Office of Mitch McConnell

“I’m just saying, I mean when you think about… they are old old. Like, old,” she continued. “So I wonder, I be like, what y’all doing over on that side? You know what I mean?” She added, on McConnell specifically, “I’m going with dead.”

McConnell’s disappearance has been heavily scrutinized, despite his office’s attempts to quell suspicions by posting two proof-of-life photos since he was last seen in mid-June.

While some Republican lawmakers claimed to have spoken to the senator since his hospitalization, others, both in-office and within the public, have remained skeptical that McConnell is well enough to continue his tenure. MAGA has since closed ranks around the McConnell mystery.

“Everything is left and right,” she told Anderson, “Everything. When we walk onto the floor to vote, when we walk into committee, it’s left and right. And then we have our own little back rooms—so, every once in a while, they will be like, ‘Hey, you can come to our back room.’ So, they’ll invite me for stuff.” But sometimes, even those cordial interactions lead back to their pro-Trump performance, she explained.

Crockett said that her Republican colleagues have asked her to pretend to fight with them in order to get media attention. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE

“They also do things like, ‘Do you want to get into a fight so we can go on Fox News?’ And I’m like, ‘I’mma pass.’”

“Literally, Republicans are very—specifically in this moment. A lot of them don’t like Donald Trump, but they’re too afraid to say so,” she continued. “In general, they’re just like, ‘I got to do what I got to do to stay in this seat and to keep my family away from all the minions that may come after them if I go against Trump.”