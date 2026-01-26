Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend Reveals How Their Love Story Began

Jennifer Aniston’s hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis offered some insight into how his romance with the famed Friends actress came to fruition.

Appearing on the Today show on Monday, the author and hypnotherapist, 50, spoke about his new book, The Book of Possibility, and opened up about his burgeoning relationship with Aniston, 56.

Curtis is a life coach, health and wellness expert, and hypnotherapist. James Devaney/James Devaney/GC Images

When asked by interviewer Craig Melvin about how he and Aniston met, Curtis said, “We were just introduced by friends. That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat.”

The health and wellness expert also noted that his and Aniston’s relationship was a slow burn, explaining that their relationship “took a long time.”

“We chatted for a long time, and we became close,” he said.

Jennifer Aniston at the 2025 ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on November 17, 2025. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Curtis didn’t confirm exactly how long they have been together, but did say that it has been, “a long time, months now, almost close to a year.”

Rumors about the supposed couple sparked after the two were spotted together in Mallorca, Spain, in July, with stars including Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

The rumors were confirmed when Aniston shared a photo with Curtis to Instagram in November, captioning the post, “Happy birthday my love Cherished ❤️"

The Morning Show actress has had several notable romantic partners over the years.

After they had dated for two years, Aniston married actor Brad Pitt in Malibu, California, in 2000, though the couple divorced five years later.

Shortly after her divorce from Pitt, Aniston briefly dated actor Vince Vaughn while they filmed The Break-Up. In a 2008 interview with Vogue, she referred to Vaughn as her “defibrillator” who “literally brought me back to life” after her public split from Pitt.

In 2008, Aniston began dating singer and guitarist John Mayer on and off for about a year. Then, in 2010, she reconnected with her former Wanderlust co-star Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015.

Anitson and Curtis attended ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration together in November. Presley Ann/Getty Images for ELLE

After being together for eight years, Aniston and Theroux released a joint statement announcing their separation in 2018.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the statement read. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The Just Go With It star told ELLE after her split from Theroux that her marriages have been “very successful.”

“When they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore,” she said.

