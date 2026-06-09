J.Lo Drops Bombshell About Her Love Life

Jennifer Lopez dropped a bombshell update about her love life, revealing that her next big love is around the corner.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lopez, 56, was asked, “Do you feel like your next great love is ahead of you?”

“I think my… yeah,” responded the Office Romance actress after a moment of hesitation. “My greatest love is ahead of me 100 percent. Without a doubt.”

"My greatest love is ahead of me 100 percent. Without a doubt," said the star. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Cohen also asked Lopez, “What do you consider to be the most romantic thing about yourself?”

“Everything. I’m very romantic,” said the star.

Lopez’s love life has been a fixture of pop culture and tabloid headlines alike. She is not currently known to be dating anyone.

The award-winning singer has been married four times. She was previously married to Oajani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony. Her latest marriage, to actor Ben Affleck, ended in 2024.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January 2025. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In her 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Lopez spoke about the power of true love, saying, “True love does exist, and some things are forever. Please don’t give up on that because that’s all that matters in life … love.”

Speaking to Cohen during the promotional tour for her new Netflix rom-com with Brett Goldstein, Lopez also revealed that she won’t find her next great love over social media.

“You’re not going to find me through Instagram or sliding into my DMs. You have to make more of an effort than that,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attend the world premiere of Netflix's Office Romance on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles. Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic

Lopez and Ted Lasso star Goldstein were confronted about rumors of a fling, shutting down speculation in a joint appearance on the Today show. Lopez told host Savannah Guthrie, “There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person.”

“I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens,” Goldstein, 45, joked in response. “That’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time.”

Rumors have continued swirling, with Lopez also telling Cohen that out of her long list of male co-stars, Goldstein is “the best kisser.”

Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower in "Office Romance." Ana Carballosa/Netflix

In a candid interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Lopez confirmed that she is currently single. She also raised eyebrows by saying she “should have done it sooner,” seemingly in reference to her split from Affleck. She added that while being single is “fantastic,” she could be ready to meet someone.

“I’ll meet somebody somewhere one day,” Lopez said. “If they’re good enough. I don’t know.”