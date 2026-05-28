J.Lo Draws Gasps With Ben Affleck Revelation on Kimmel

Jennifer Lopez has more to say about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The music and film icon appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, where she was questioned about life as a single woman. Lopez and the movie star rekindled their early-2000s romance in 2021, culminating in their brief marriage and split in 2024, after Lopez filed for divorce on their two-year anniversary.

The star, who is promoting her new Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance, previously called out Today host Craig Melvin for asking about her divorce from Affleck during an appearance to promote her projects.

She decided to be more candid with Kimmel on Wednesday, however.

“You’re single right now?” Kimmel asked, to which she confirmed, “I am.” Kimmel started to ask another, only somewhat related question, but Lopez interjected.

Jennifer Lopez said that her split with Ben Affleck was "difficult." Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

“I should have done it sooner,” she said. Her answer surprised the late-night show’s audience, which let out a collective gasp and then applauded the admission.

“I’ve been doing it all wrong!” she explained, “I’ve been doing it all wrong, trust me.”

The reveal comes after Lopez’s other thinly veiled explanations about what went wrong between the A-list couple. She told Howard Stern in October, without mentioning Affleck, “I’ve never truly been loved.”

Lopez explained that while she’s “loved someone,” the partners she’s chosen “weren’t capable” of loving her in return. “They don’t have it in them. They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them.”

Affleck said of the split to GQ last April, “There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly...the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York screening on Oct. 06, 2025 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

He continued, “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no, ‘This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”

Kimmel asked Lopez whether she’d ever consider being ABC’s next Bachelorette star, riffing on the canceled season previously starring Mormon Wives star, Taylor Frankie Paul, whose debut on the series was scrapped following the release of a disturbing domestic violence video.

Lopez laughed, “Are you crazy? I’m not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now.” She added that being single was “fantastic.”

In turn, Kimmel quipped that the show might be a good option, since “It seems too hard for you to meet people otherwise” because of her fame.

“I’ll meet somebody somewhere one day,” Lopez said. “If they’re good enough. I don’t know.”