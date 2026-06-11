Jennifer Lopez Makes Jaw-Dropping Celeb Sex Confession

Jennifer Lopez made a candid confession about her secret celebrity fantasy, revealing who she would sleep with from a certain cult crime film.

The 56-year-old actress sat down to chat about film and art with her Office Romance co-star and rumored fling, Brett Goldstein. In an episode of Goldstein’s podcast, Films To Be Buried With, the Ted Lasso star asked Lopez about which “film you found arousing that you weren’t sure you should.”

Without missing a beat, Lopez responded with True Romance, the 1993 drama directed by Tony Scott and written by Quentin Tarantino. Lopez rattled off the star-studded cast and what made each of them so appealing, leading to her saucy confession.

Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette in "True Romance." Warner Brothers/Everett

“So you have Christian Slater, who works in this record store and is like, has hallucinations of Elvis, who’s played by Val Kilmer. And then you have Patricia Arquette, who couldn’t be like better as the hooker with the Heart of Gold, who is the sweetest, right? And then you have his dad, Dennis Hopper, and Christopher Walken,” she began.

“I mean, honestly, I have a picture of him in my house, Dennis Hopper, because of it. Then you have Brad Pitt. You have James Gandolfini as a hitman. Brad Pitt is a stoner. The other one’s a bad cop: Gary Oldman is the Rasta.”

Lopez then confessed, “I would have had sex with any one of them.” Goldstein laughed heartily in response.

Jennifer Lopez made a candid confession about her celebrity fantasy. Getty

“That is the truth, which says a lot about me, but maybe like the dark side of me,” she added. “But all of them were so incredibly f---ing good in this movie. Their performances were so top-notch and so believable and so dynamic.”

“I was just like, yeah, anybody. I’m down,” Lopez quipped.

True Romance sees the star-studded cast of characters in a gritty, California-based crime narrative, in which Slater and Arquette play young newlyweds embroiled in gang violence and a police chase after stealing a suitcase full of cocaine.

“The dialogue is pure Tarantino, the bloody action is pure Tony Scott, and the cast—in particular Slater, Arquette, Oldman, and Walken—deliver crazy over-the-top performances,” the Daily Beast wrote of the film.

Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower in "Office Romance." Ana Carballosa/Netflix

Lopez has been dropping several confessions throughout her press tour for Netflix’s Office Romance, which is now streaming. The Maid in Manhattan actress has said she is sure her “next great love” is right around the corner. And days prior, she admitted that she could have divorced her ex-husband and on-and-off love Ben Affleck even sooner.

Rumors have been swirling that Lopez and Goldstein had a fling while filming the movie, which Goldstein wrote with Lopez in mind. The two have denied these claims, and Lopez confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that she is currently single.