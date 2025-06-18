Jeremy Allen White is showing off his husky vocals and harmonica skills in new Bruce Springsteen biopic.

20th Century Fox dropped the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which documents the young rocker’s life during the making of his iconic 1982 album, Nebraska, all while he deals with the pressures of stardom and a dark childhood.

“Hey, Boss. Can I get a mic check?” the guitar tech Mike Batlan (Paul Walter Hauser) asks Bruce in the trailer, who starts to hum in response.

“Don’t need it to be perfect,” Bruce reminds him. “I just want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself.”

Directed by Scott Cooper, known for Crazy Heart, a biopic about the country legend Bad Blake, the film also stars Marc Maron, Jeremy Strong, Grace Gummer, David Krumholtz, and Gaby Hoffman.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on the 2023 book by Warren Zanes. In an interview with the Boston Globe, Zanes explained that this film isn’t like any biopic that came before it.

“One difference between this film and most biopics is it doesn’t start before success — it starts in the middle. You don’t see that ascendancy,” Zanes said. “This film starts when Bruce has already had a number one album… There’s nothing about him making it. No ‘Born to Run’ moment. None of that. We see what he’s haunted by.”

The trailer is already popular with Springsteen fans on social media.

One X user joked that White should change his name to “Jeremy Allen Springsteen” because “he sounds JUST like Bruce.”

One X user joked that White should change his name to "Jeremy Allen Springsteen" because "he sounds JUST like Bruce."

“This is about to change my life,” an X user declared. " Best of all DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE recognizes that Asbury Park is the greatest place in the world 🎠."

"This is about to change my life," an X user declared. " Best of all DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE recognizes that Asbury Park is the greatest place in the world 🎠."

Another X user kept repeating, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE,” as their reaction to the trailer.

Another X user kept repeating, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL. DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE," as their reaction to the trailer.

However, everyone seems to be in agreement that the title of the film is...not the best.

One person wrote, “The name Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is objectively terrible but this looks like a banger.”

One person wrote, "The name Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is objectively terrible but this looks like a banger."

wish the title was just "deliver me from nowhere" but i will be fully seated for this