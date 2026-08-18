Jimmy Fallon Has Theory About ‘Missing’ Melania’s Whereabouts

Jimmy Fallon knows why Melania Trump has spent so little time at the White House lately.

The 55-year-old first lady has been virtually unseen in public throughout 2026. Fallon, 51, began his Monday night monologue by explaining why she’s “laying low.”

“She hasn’t been seen in public for 29 days,” said the late-night host, reading from news reports. “Trump heard and was like, ‘Big deal. I haven’t seen her in private for two years.’”

It has been confirmed that Donald Trump and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms in the White House. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“I understand Melania is taking a step back with everything going on. She’s worried that at any moment she could be trapped with Trump inside her catering truck,” quipped Fallon, referring to last week’s bombshell report of the president’s secret escape ploy.

The NBC host then revealed a second shock theory, drawing gasps from the audience.

Melania's last public appearance at the FIFA World Cup Final. MARK J REBILAS/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

“All I know is that it’s going to be crazy when we find out she ran off with Mitch McConnell,” he said. “That’s all—I just... That’s gonna be bizarre.”

According to a Daily Beast audit of the first lady’s calendar, Melania has been seen in public just 38 days this year. She’s been notably absent from several high-profile public events this summer, from the second White House Correspondents’ Dinner to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral.

Her last public appearance with the president was at the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19.

During Trump’s first term, Melania was far more present, appearing publicly on over 140 days during the first 180 days of his presidency.

“Other than at ceremonial occasions, or in a strictly official capacity, she has given up the role of wife,” Michael Wolff wrote on his Substack newsletter Howl. “Practically speaking, there is no room for her.”

Melania’s increasing resistance to public appearances stands in stark contrast to Trump’s 35-year-old assistant, Natalie Harp, who is a near-constant companion to the 80-year-old president.