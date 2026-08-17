Trump Companion’s Extreme Efforts to Remain by His Side Revealed

White House aide Natalie Harp is going to extraordinary lengths to stay glued to President Donald Trump—even keeping close to him through the night, according to his biographer.

Harp, the president’s 35-year-old executive assistant, has become a near-constant presence at Trump’s side, lurking in the back during Oval Office meetings, carrying a portable printer to print out news stories she thinks he might like, and posting from his social media accounts late into the night.

Harp’s relationship with the 80-year-old president has unsettled his inner circle. After she left a string of love letters for Trump in his “personal spaces,” with one reportedly reading, “You are all that matters to me,” a disturbed Susie Wiles asked herself, “Where am I?” according to Regime Change, the book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

But efforts to keep the pair apart have repeatedly failed amid Harp’s persistence, according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff.

The author wrote in a new post on his Substack newsletter Howl that Harp was not given a room when Trump moved his campaign operation from Palm Beach to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2023—but she found a way to sleep nearby anyway, setting up a bed for herself in the maids’ quarters.

Harp is a near-constant presence by Trump’s side. She tagged along with the octogenarian president this weekend as he enjoyed a retreat at his New Jersey golf resort. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

But the maids’ quarters apparently failed to satisfy Harp’s need for proximity, so she instead spent the summer camped out in the women’s locker room, shaving precious distance between herself and Trump, according to Wolff.

The author noted that while no one in the Trump camp suspects a sexual relationship, there was nonetheless a conviction that Harp is hopelessly in love with Trump and determined to be his “higher purpose bride.”

“It’s a Christian devotional relationship,” one Trump aide told Wolff.

Wolff suggested Melania Trump’s decision not to live with her husband at the White House has something to do with his attachment to his 35-year-old assistant. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The biographer attributed Melania Trump’s continued absence from Trump during his campaign to his attachment to Harp: “Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around. Since Harp was always around, Melania never was—appearing with her husband only in the last week of the campaign.”

Wolff noted that the 56-year-old first lady did not move into the White House with Trump after his return to office.

“Other than at ceremonial occasions, or in a strictly official capacity, she has given up the role of wife,” he wrote. “Practically speaking, there is no room for her.”

Trump, meanwhile, told his team early in his second term that Harp “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.”

Melania Trump’s lawyer did not respond to request for comment, while White House Communications Director Steven Cheung sent the Daily Beast a recycled statement: “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”