HIYA, DONNIE! Jimmy Fallon Piles on ‘Sewer’-Dwelling Stephen Miller The “Tonight Show” host said Chief of Staff Miller is better suited to other sinister positions.

Jimmy Fallon has eviscerated brand-new Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller.

President Donald Trump, 80, replaced former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with his longtime aide, Miller. The switch-up followed Trump’s massive midterm humiliation in which MAGA lost control of both the House and the Senate. Miller, 41, engineered Trump’s brutal mass deportation policy and habitually threatens freedom of speech.

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Stephen Miller has been squinting in photos outside the White House since at least 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Fallon compared the perpetually frowning government official to some of pop culture’s most notorious villains. “Can we see Stephen Miller?” the host asked on a special Sunday episode of The Tonight Show. “He looks like Voldemort’s nephew.”

Fallon didn’t stop with the noseless Harry Potter evildoer, pivoting into the horror genre.

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Miller “shouldn’t be chief of staff,” Fallon said, then referenced Pennywise, the devilish clown from It. “He should be hiding in a sewer with a red balloon.”

Pennywise, the Stephen Miller-esque demon clown, peeking up from his sewer. Warner Bros.

Saturday Night Live also hit on Miller’s nefarious demeanor. “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost said that switching from Wiles to Miller “is like trying to get through a dinner party by switching from wine to meth.”

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His co-host Michael Che joked, “Miller currently serves as the chief of appearing behind you in the bathroom mirror.”

Michael Che joking about Stephen Miller. NBC

Trump announced Miller’s ascension on Friday, posting on Truth Social, “I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026.”

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Miller is the “worst of all possible choices” for the role.

He added, “It is a colossal mistake, and the last thing we need 72 hours after the a–- whooping we got on Tuesday.”

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