Jimmy Fallon Exposes Trump’s Real ‘Leaks’ Humiliation

Jimmy Fallon had a pointed suggestion for what kinds of “leaks” President Donald Trump should really be concerned about at the age of 80.

During Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, the late-night host weighed in on Trump’s botched denial of reports that the Defense Department is facing dwindling munitions stockpiles amid Trump’s war on Iran.

Trump had dismissed the reports but warned, “The ‘leakers’ of these treasonous statements are being hunted down.” But Fallon, 51, had a different suggestion for the octogenarian president.

President Donald Trump reportedly confronted Pete Hegseth about weapons shortages. Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer/Reuters

“Well, we know one thing. They’re not being hunted by missiles,” Fallon joked, adding, “We don’t have ’em.” He then turned the punchline directly toward the president: “Right now Trump is dealing with leaks and shortages, which is actually pretty normal for an 80-year-old man.”

Responding to a request for comment from the Daily Beast, a White House spokesperson said: “Nobody in their right mind cares what out-of-touch, woke Hollywood celebrities have to say.”

Trump faces increasing questions about his age and fitness for office. He is the oldest person ever sworn in as U.S. president and will be 82 by the end of his second term.

The National Institute on Aging notes that urinary incontinence, or the accidental leakage of urine, is a condition that is more common among older adults.

Donald Trump with makeup covering his bruised hand. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

The Daily Beast has long reported on questions surrounding the president’s health, including his bruised hand, bulging cankles, and instances when he appeared to fall asleep during public events.

Dr. John Gartner, a former Johns Hopkins University professor, told The Daily Beast Podcast that Trump had been “showing signs of frontotemporal dementia since 2019.”

Still, Trump himself repeatedly insists he is in great shape, and often brags about “acing” cognitive tests, seemingly unaware that they are in fact screening tests for dementia. The president’s latest medical report from his White House physician also says he remains in “excellent health” and is fully fit to carry out his duties as commander-in-chief.

On Thursday, as his war on Iran continued to escalate, Trump turned his attention to attacking Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post in a furious social media tirade. Trump labeled the paper “treasonous” after a bombshell Post report claimed he confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 46, over alleged weapons shortages.

The paper reported that, during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David last Friday, Trump told Hegseth he believed the issue “had been fixed” while expressing frustration that he had not been fully informed about the state of U.S. weapons stockpiles.

Trump pushed back on the report in a Truth Social post, saying he was “extremely happy” with the job Hegseth was doing and that “everything has been extraordinary”—including the conflict with Iran.

Trump called the Post's reporting "treasonous". Truth Social

In a statement, Matt Murray, executive editor of The Washington Post, said: “The Washington Post stands firmly behind our journalist and the accuracy of our reporting. Our newsroom operates under the highest standards. Efforts to discredit our work will not alter our commitment to delivering fair independent and accurate journalism.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.