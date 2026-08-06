Trump Blasts ‘Treasonous’ Bezos Paper Over Hegseth Leak

Donald Trump has erupted at Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post, branding its reporting as “treasonous” after a bombshell report claiming he confronted Pete Hegseth over dwindling munitions stockpiles.

The furious social media tirade came after the Post reported that Trump had clashed with Hegseth during a meeting at Camp David last week over weapons shortages due to the war in Iran.

President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth participate in a cabinet meeting at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, on July 31, 2026. Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer/Reuters

According to the newspaper, Trump told Hegseth he believed the problem “had been fixed” and expressed frustration that he had not been fully informed about the state of U.S stockpiles.

But in a Truth Social post on Thursday afternoon, the president said he was “extremely happy” with the job his Defense Secretary was doing and that “everything has been extraordinary”—including the conflict with Iran.

He also gave the Post a new MAGA nickname: The Washington ComPost.

Trump called the Post's reporting "treasonous". Truth Social

“Pete is highly respected within the Military, and has made tremendous improvements, including getting rid of DEI, and increasing recruitment to historic levels,” he said.

“This rumor was started by The Washington ComPost, one of the worst Media Outlets in the business, despite our telling them their story is completely FALSE. In actuality, I really believe their fake “reporting” is treasonous!”

People gather as smoke rises at the Industrial Area after reported Iranian missile attacks, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2026. Mohammed Salem/REUTERS

The president’s latest attack on the press comes as concerns over America’s precision-guided missile stockpiles have become an increasingly sensitive issue for the administration.

Multiple media outlets have reported that heavy operational demands have strained inventories such as Patriot interceptors and other advanced munitions.

With the war now in its sixth month and a peace deal remaining elusive, the White House and the Pentagon face mounting questions about the state of the military’s arsenal.

“Each day, the signs of the enemy’s diminishing capabilities become more apparent,” Defense Minister Majid Ibn-e-Reza posted on X in response to the reports of low munitions.

“But our Armed Forces—backed by the nation’s defence industry—are fully equipped to respond to any threat.”

However, Trump has denied reports that the U.S. is suffering a shortage and vowed in a separate social media post to seek “long-term jail sentences” for those suspected of leaking information.

“The U.S. has massive amounts of ‘munitions,’ especially of certain types,” Trump said in a separate angry post on Thursday morning.

“Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed.”

The president has a long history of attacking the media over articles he doesn’t like.

Bezos, along with Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, attended Trump's inauguration last January. SHAWN THEW/via REUTERS

But his latest attack is notable because he has enjoyed a surprisingly cordial relationship with Bezos since returning to office.

The Amazon founder attended Trump’s second inauguration, has been welcomed to the White House, and has sought to improve ties with the administration as Amazon and his other businesses.