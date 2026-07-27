Trump, 80, Hurls Nasty Insult at Another Female Reporter

Donald Trump has lashed out at yet another female reporter, this time for asking about the proposed voting reforms he has spent months obsessing over.

Days after attacking CNN star Kaitlan Collins at the White House Correspondents’ dinner, the 80-year-old president berated another female journalist for asking what he claimed was a “stupid” question over his signature bill, the SAVE Act.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Michigan, U.S., July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The incident is at least Trump’s fourth tirade against a female reporter in six days.

It took place during a press gaggle on route to Michigan on Monday, not long after the president erupted at Senate Majority leader John Thune for failing to get the SAVE Act through Congress as the Senate scrambles to wrap up its priorities before the August recess next week.

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump ranted on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump standing with Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Capitol Hill on June 24, where he met with Senate Republicans after abruptly canceling a signing ceremony for a housing bill, blindsiding members of his own party. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

At a press gaggle on Air Force One a few hours later, CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs asked Trump why he wanted the Senate to stay in town when Senators should be campaigning across the country for the midterm elections, which are now 99 days away.

“Why the stupid question you asked? What a stupid question!” Trump fired back.

“For Jennifer to ask such a stupid (question). She’s a smart person, I knew her all the way back in the Iowa days when she said ‘Trump’s gonna win’ and boy was she right.”

“So listen, why do I want the Save Act to be done?....If they don’t get it done, it’s going to be a very bad thing for the party,” he continued.

Trump has been obsessing over the SAVE Act for months, as it would allow him to create tighter restrictions on voting and mail-in ballots, as well as direct the states to purge voter rolls of non-citizens.

But the president’s latest attack comes on the heels of his highly-condemned appearance at the White House Correspondents’ dinner redo on Friday night, when Trump used a speech that was supposed to celebrate press freedom to attack Collins for not smiling enough and likened her to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Kaitlan Collins and Wolf Blitzer at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Instagram

Collins responded on social media with a quote from former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

But despite the backlash, Trump doubled down with a Truth Social post on Sunday using AI to depict the 34-year-old CNN host as Mulvaney, who is despised by MAGA devotees for appearing in Bud Light beer advertisements.

Dylan Mulvaney poses during the 79th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 7, 2026. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Last week, Trump also hit out at ABC reporter Mary Bruce in the Oval Office after she asked him to explain to the public how he planned to get out of the quagmire.

“There are no signs that Iran is ready to stop fighting. So what is the plan? Is the plan to just keep bombing until they give up?” she asked.

“Well, how would you know there are no signs? Why? Do you know something that I don’t know?” Trump hit back.

“Well, they continue to attack our allies and kill Americans,” Bruce replied.

“You don’t know what the dialogue is behind the scenes: that they want to meet desperately to try and end it because they’re getting decimated. You don’t get that when you listen to your fake station.... You don’t know anything.”

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, right, looks on during a bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The president has long been known to lash out at reporters for doing their jobs by challenging him.

But his tirades against female reporters in particular appear to have become more frequent—and more unhinged—in recent months, prompting a broader debate about why the White House press corps does not push back more aggressively.

Shannon Bream hosts Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream at the FOX News D.C. Bureau on Aug. 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The president has also referred to Bloomberg News correspondent Catherine Lucey as a “piggy” for asking about the Epstein files; blasted Washington Post reporter Natalie Allison for asking about fractures in his base over his deportation strategy; and described 60 Minutes’ reporter Norah O’Donnell as a “disgrace” the day after he called for unity in the wake of the White House Correspondent’s dinner shooting in April.

The elderly president has even referred to Fox Host Shannon Bream as “Milk Toast,” seemingly unaware that the correct spelling is “milquetoast,” which is used to describe people who are not assertive and has nothing to do with breakfast.

“When you hear these Anchors, Pundits, Dumocrats, and Communists, try to make the case that President Obama’s numbers are comparable to President Trump, it would be nice if people like “Milk Toast” Shannon Bream, and others, would put up a little fight—Just a little,“ Trump wrote earlier this year.