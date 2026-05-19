Jimmy Kimmel Explains Trump’s Weirdest Truth Social Post Yet

Jimmy Kimmel took on the task of dissecting Donald Trump’s most bizarre Truth Social posts during his Monday night monologue.

Trump, 79, is in the “very serious business of posting crazy things,” the host said, blasting the president for circulating “a whole bunch of AI slop.” But there was one post Kimmel thought deserved a longer pause. On May 17, the president posted an AI-generated image of himself with an alien, with no caption or context.

“He posted an image of himself walking with a handcuffed extraterrestrial. Why? We don’t know!” Kimmel told his audience. “All we know for sure is that the alien appears to be doing CrossFit. He’s in very good shape.”

MAGA loyalists have supported even the president’s strangest social media posts. Donald Trump/Truth Social

To make matters worse, Kimmel said, Trump’s MAGA loyalists supported the post after the administration released the so-called “UFO Files.”

“Senator Mike Lee, another Trump zombie from Utah, reposted that photo and wrote, ‘Not sure what this means, but I’m here for it.’ I’ll tell you what it means, Mike. It means the guy with the nuclear codes is out of his goddamn mind. That’s what it means,” said Kimmel. “But I’m glad you’re there for it. He’s there for it.”

More posts sprang to Kimmel’s mind, including several the president uploaded to prove his youth. One photo had the caption, “President Trump ages in reverse!”

Trump shared several photos highlighting his youth and virility ahead of his 80th birthday in June. Truth Social

Kimmel quipped in response, “Wearing diapers does not mean you’re aging in reverse.”

Kimmel said that the president’s constant social media sprees, which, in addition to “AI-slop,” include his lengthy rants in the middle of the night, are troubling. “Imagine being a very unpopular president in the middle of a very unpopular war,” he explained.

“The cost of everything is skyrocketing. Gas is very expensive. And you are spending your time posting online about how hot you are, how you captured an alien, and how you should be the next James Bond.”