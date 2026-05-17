Trump, 79, Regurgitates Crackpot Nuclear Slop in Wild Posting Spree

The president of the United States can’t stop posting AI slop.

Donald Trump spent his Sunday afternoon firing off a barrage of bizarre AI-manipulated videos and images on Truth Social, while peppering his feed with bitter jabs at his foes.

In a series of bonkers posts, the elderly president, whose cognitive health has come under mounting scrutiny, shared AI-generated images of himself as the commander of an imagined space station or spaceship, overseeing an imaginary war.

In one of them, he is depicted sitting at a futuristic command center overlooking Earth from space and pressing a red button.

It's unclear what prompted Trump, 79, to post himself pressing the big red button. Donald Trump/Truth Social

One of the monitoring screens in the background shows a massive mushroom cloud towering into space, accompanied by the words “TARGET DESTROYED.”

Strikes are seen on the real Earth in the background, with explosions seemingly appearing over Ireland and Ukraine.

The 79-year-old grandfather of 11 posted the AI image twice, the second time with the words “SPACE FORCE” superimposed over it, in a reference to the branch of the U.S. military established in 2019 during the first Trump administration.

The president's cognitive health has been called into question amid his mental gaffes and unhinged Truth Social posts. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Another image depicts Trump at a command hub, apparently directing a firefight between satellites unfolding in the background, while a third image shows the president strutting through a formation of robotic army units.

Trump also posted an image of himself walking alongside a naked alien at what appears to be a military site.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pentagon released a batch of government files related to UFOs and “extraterrestrial life” earlier this month after Trump vowed to make the files on aliens public. Critics decried the file dump as a distraction. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump’s posting spree began shortly after 4 p.m., when he posted the first in a string of nearly identical AI-generated videos depicting a U.S. battleship shooting down an Iranian missile, coupled with a clip from Monday’s Oval Office event on maternal healthcare.

During the event, Trump acted out Navy sailors using a computer system to intercept incoming missiles.

“OK. We have it in our sight: Fire. Boom,” he said, pretending to type commands to execute the imaginary strike.

Next in his stream of posts, the president shared a clip of himself teeing off on the golf course, which abruptly cuts to a 2021 video of GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy explaining his vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack—before a golf ball strikes him in the head.

The Louisiana senator was ousted Saturday night by a Trump-endorsed challenger in his bid for re-election, to Trump’s delight.

Cassidy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump then posted an AI rendering of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which he is currently renovating in a controversial project. The post appeared to mock criticism of the costly overhaul by superimposing an image of a screaming woman over the pool.

A few minutes later, Trump doubled down by posting an AI image of former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden with Rep. Nancy Pelosi swimming in the pool, filled with sewage.

Trump also set his sights on another Democrat foe, Gavin Newsom, posting an AI-generated photo of the California governor hunched in a padded white cell, with the word “Trump” surrounding him, as well as another image of the governor as a zombie.

Offices for Newsom, Obama, Biden, and Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president previously posted a similar AI-generated image, depicting him shirtless in the pool alongside a scantily clad woman and several members of his Cabinet. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Newsom, 58, fired back on X, writing about another AI post where Trump depicted the California governor as a zombie on a license plate, “Even a Zombie Newscum still looks healthier than our current President. #PrayersForGrandpa.”

Newsom took a jab at Trump's health. Gavin Newsom/X

While Trump was rage-posting about space wars, aliens, and his political enemies, the White House hosted an event on the National Mall “rededicating” the nation to God.

Trump, who said in 2020 that he considers himself a non-denominational Christian but has not attended a service in more than a year, skipped attending the event in person to go to his golf club in Virginia.