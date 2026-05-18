Even Trumpy MAGA Senator Admits He Has No Idea What Trump Is Doing

MAGA Sen. Mike Lee struggled to explain why on earth Donald Trump posted an AI-generated picture of himself walking alongside an alien.

The Utah lawmaker, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in Congress, could only offer feeble praise, writing, “Not sure what this means. But I’m here for it,” while sharing an image of the deranged Truth Social post on X.

The 79-year-old president posted a mock-up image of himself next to a tall, gray alien in an Area 51-style setting during an unhinged social media blitz on Sunday.

Mike Lee reshared the alien photo to his nearly 700,000 X followers. X/BasedMike Lee

Trump shared the image after the administration released hundreds of documents, videos, and images dating back to the 1940s as part of the so-called “UFO files.” However, none of the files come close to proving the existence of extraterrestrial life, and there are certainly no real images of Trump posing with aliens.

In a follow-up post, Lee once again tried to paint an elderly president spending his days sharing AI-generated images on social media as a positive.

In response to one X account asking, “What is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hiding in its archives? Wrong answers only,” Lee replied with the image of Trump with the alien, adding: “Who’s better equipped to hide alien life?”

The 54-year-old Mike Lee also loves to share cringe memes on his social media pages. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via Reuters

Trump’s latest round of deranged social media posting on Sunday also featured the president sharing AI-generated slop of himself on some kind of spaceship while an intergalactic war takes place behind him.

Just two minutes later, Trump reshared a similar image, only this time the president is pushing a big red button as several screens behind him show lasers, explosions, and a huge mushroom cloud billowing from a planet with the words “TARGET DESTROYED” over the top.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Elsewhere, Trump’s Truth Social posting spree saw him attack longtime enemies such as Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

The president also reshared an out-of-date graph defending his “excursion” in Iran because it had only lasted six weeks compared to other lengthy U.S.-led wars. Trump posted the graph again even though his deeply unpopular Middle East conflict has now dragged on for more than 10 weeks.

The sheer volume of posts Trump makes on social media, and the deranged content he shares, has long caused concern about his mental acuity.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal published an analysis showing that Trump had posted at least 8,800 times on Truth Social during his second term.

The Daily Beast previously reported a worrying trend in how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., showing there were only five days in April when the president—who has a tendency to nod off in public—could have had a full night’s sleep.