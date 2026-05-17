Trump Tells Aide’s Wife ‘Call Me’ in Bizarre Thirsty Message

President Donald Trump appeared highly complimentary toward the wife of a senior administration official in a Truth Social post, urging others to have her contact him.

“I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME,” Trump posted, referring to a day-long prayer festival held at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The 79-year-old’s message then took a more personal turn, as he added: “IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL.”

The president was very complimentary toward Rachel Campos-Duffy. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

The post appeared to refer to Rachel Campos-Duffy, 54, wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 54, and co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend.

It’s unclear if the odd message was meant to be sent privately.

Trump has previously posted private-looking messages, such as in October when he accidentally sent a private note to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, addressed in a furious message to “Pam.” He has not typically shared posts as notably cordial as one requesting that an administration official’s wife call him if he is needed.

Duffy, whose name Trump misspelled in the post, is covering the “Rededicate 250” event live on Fox & Friends, as the gathering draws thousands of attendees and has already drawn its fair share of scrutiny.

Trump told Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy’s wife to call him if needed. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Though the Transportation Secretary, whose wife Trump praised, is not set to speak at the event, the nine-hour program will be headlined by another Trump administration official, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, 45, who is widely viewed as having infused his far-right Christian views into the federal government.

Organizers say the event is intended to “prepare for the nation’s 250th birthday with Scripture, testimony, prayer, and rededication of our country as One Nation to God.”

Yet advocates of church-state separation argue that the event blurs the boundary between government and religion and have also raised questions about the speaker lineup, which appears to draw heavily on Trump administration officials, Republican figures, and leaders from just two Christian traditions—evangelical Christianity and conservative Catholicism.

“The agenda for this ‘jubilee’ reads less like a traditional religious event and more like a program for the Church of Trump,” the government watchdog group Public Citizen said in a statement on Friday, as reported by The Washington Post.

According to data from the Pew Research Center, 62 percent of Americans identify as Christian, with denominations extending beyond Catholicism and evangelicalism. A further 29 percent are religiously unaffiliated, while 7 percent identify with religions other than Christianity, prompting criticism that the Trump-supported event does not reflect this broader religious diversity in the United States.

The stage for Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Eric Lee/REUTERS/Eric Lee

The president, who also reminded followers in Sunday’s post that he is “BACK FROM CHINA!!!”, is expected to appear in a video message addressing the event’s attendees, according to Reuters.

However, his appearance comes at a time when his relationship with the head of the Catholic Church—whose representatives are expected at the event—has remained strained, adding an awkward note to the occasion.

The president's account deleted the image of him like Jesus from Truth Social on Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

Trump has said that Pope Leo XIV is “endangering a lot of Catholics” by not supporting his war in Iran, a claim the first American pontiff dismissed by stating: “If anyone wants to criticize me for proclaiming the Gospel, let them do so truthfully.”

The president has also been criticized for posting an AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus, which Trump said instead showed him as a doctor.