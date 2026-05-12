President Donald Trump’s flurry of deranged Truth Social posts shows he could not have slept more than 5.5 hours on Monday night.

Trump, who turns 80 next month, posted a 400-word attack against The New York Times at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday morning, whining that it revealed his renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will cost more than $10 million more than what he previously said.

Trump’s full diatribe against The New York Times, which he posted in the middle of the night. Truth Social

Trump’s next post, the same screed with a typo fixed, was posted at 6:46 a.m.—just five hours and 34 minutes later.

He posted 55 times over the course of three hours, which would work out to about one post every three minutes.

That sleepless night came after a day when the president was busted falling asleep in the middle of a White House event—something his goons tried to claim was just a really long blink.

Trump was posting on Truth Social until 10:31 p.m. the night before his Oval Office nap on Monday.

The president’s late-night posting has grown more frequent and more deranged in 2026. Last month, amid war with Iran and spiking gas prices, Trump could have only gotten at least eight hours of sleep on five occasions, a Daily Beast analysis found.

That trend has continued into May so far.

On Monday, Trump began flooding Truth Social with posts at 10:14 p.m., in which he baselessly accused Barack Obama of plotting a coup against him. He proceeded to post another 54 times over the next three hours before retiring for the night sometime after 1:12 a.m.

Among the posts reshared by President Donald Trump on Monday night was one in which the account “Catturd2” called former President Barack Obama a “traitor.” Truth Social

Many of these posts were Trump resharing crackpot conspiracies from the past.

Among them was the president claiming that Obama profited $120 million from Obamacare; that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower; that Dominion machines changed votes in 2024; and that neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris was running the previous administration.

President Donald Trump reshared posts that called for the arrest and prosecution of his political foes, including the special prosecutor Jack Smith. Truth Social

Trump also reshared truly deranged posts about his political foes.

The president shared a screenshot that called Obama a “traitor” and called for his arrest; shared a “lock him up” graphic referring to the special prosecutor Jack Smith; shared a post that accused Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey of treason; and reshared a post that called on Clinton to be sent to Haiti.

The president reshared a post that called his predecessor a “DEMONIC FORCE.” Donald Trump/Truth Social

After the flurry of threats and attacks, like calling Obama “the most Demonic force in American politics,” Trump reverted to posting AI-generated images—something else that he has become obsessed with in MAGA 2.0—once the sun was up on Tuesday.

It appears the president would consider having his face on $100 bills. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Featured in Trump’s posting blitz was a mock-up of a $100 “federal victory note” with his face on one side and the words “God bless Donald Trump” on the other. Another bizarre AI-generated image showed Obama, Biden, and Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi up to their necks in dirty water in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the caption “Dumacrats Love Sewage.”

The president, who is renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, shared this image of some of his political foes sitting in a gross, AI-generated version of it. Truth Social/Donald Trump

That was not all.

The president’s AI-generated attack on Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Another bizarre post attacked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, claiming he lives a life of luxury in Washington while his New York district resembles a rat-infested slum. In another image clearly generated with AI, which he first posted over the weekend, Trump shared a photo of Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker eating junk food.

Trump once again shared this image of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday morning. Truth Social

Approached for comment about Trump’s latest Truth Social blitz, the White House recycled a statement it previously gave to the Daily Beast. The spokesman Davis Ingle claimed that Americans crave the president’s bizarre, around-the-clock posts.