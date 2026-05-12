Frantic Trump, 79, Posts Deranged Cash Fantasy in Morning Meltdown

Donald Trump has shared a fantasy of himself appearing on a $100 bill during a deranged morning Truth Social blitz.

The 79-year-old president, who had already posted 54 times in 74 minutes on Monday night, continued his unhinged posting spree just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Featured in Trump’s posting splurge of AI-generated slop was a mocked-up image of a $100 “federal victory note” with his face on one side and the words “God bless Donald Trump” on the other.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

The fake note shared by Trump did carry the helpful disclaimer that it was not legal tender.

Elsewhere, Trump’s Truth Social posting spree contained attacks on Democratic figures.

One bizarre AI-generated image showed Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi up to their necks in dirty water in the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, with the caption “Dumacrats Love Sewage.”

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Another post attacked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries by suggesting that he lives a life of luxury while his New York district resembles a rat-infested slum.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Several other posts by the 79-year-old on Monday morning were images he had already shared during previous Truth Social sprees.

They included a mock-up image of a U.S. battleship blasting an Iranian fighter jet, with the nonsensical caption “Lasers: Bing, Bing, GONE!!!” and an out-of-date bar chart defending the “six-week” length of the Iran war compared to other U.S.-led conflicts. The war in Iran started on Feb. 28, more than 10 weeks ago.

The 79-year-old has also shared this image on social media before. Truth Social

The president also reshared an image showing a fleet of “159 Iranian ships” during the Obama/Biden years, compared to one showing destroyed vessels at the bottom of the ocean amid Trump’s Iran war.

Trump also recycled an AI-generated image of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker surrounded by burgers, pizza, fried chicken, nachos, and milkshakes, with the caption “JB is too busy to keep Chicago safe!”

Donald Trump previously shared the AI-slop of JB Pritzker on Saturday afternoon. Truth Social

Trump’s Tuesday morning Truth Social spree began with him typing out a post to seemingly dismiss reports that Senate Republicans urged the president not to start a new military operation against the socialist Cuban regime while the Middle East conflict is still dragging on.

“No Republican has ever spoken to me about Cuba, which is a failed country and only heading in one direction - down! Cuba is asking for help, and we are going to talk!!! In the meantime, I’m off to China,” Trump wrote.

The Daily Beast has previously reported that Trump’s volley of social media postings suggests the president is barely getting any sleep at night.

Throughout April, Trump—who has a habit of nodding off during official White House events—routinely posted between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m, with analysis showing that there were only five days in April when the president could have had a full night’s sleep.