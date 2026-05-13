Jaw-Dropping Scale of Manic Trump’s Truth Social Obsession Exposed

The full extent of Donald Trump’s social media addiction has been revealed, including how often he posts late into the night.

Analysis from The Wall Street Journal found that the 79-year-old president has posted at least 8,800 times on Truth Social during his second term so far, with the content ranging from deranged attacks and AI-generated slop to spreading conspiracy theories.

Trump, who has a habit of falling asleep during official White House events, has also gone on Truth Social blitzes and shared at least a dozen posts between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. ET a total of 44 times since last January.

The president took part in a concerning late-night social media spree on Monday night, posting 54 times between 10:14 p.m. and 11:28 p.m. before posting once more for good measure at 1:12 a.m.

This post calling for Obama’s arrest is just one of dozens of posts Trump shared on Monday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

During another hectic day of posting on Dec. 1, 2025, the president shared nearly 160 Truth Social updates between 8:17 p.m. and just before midnight. That was the day Trump posted more times than on any other day in his second term, the Journal reported.

It is not only the rate at which Trump fires off Truth Social posts that is worrying, but also the type of comments he shares or writes himself.

The president’s account had to delete an image of him as Jesus after it caused widespread condemnation. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

Monday’s posting spree saw Trump reshare posts calling former President Barack Obama a “traitor” and calling for him to be arrested. Trump also regurgitated false claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” and accused longtime adversaries such as former FBI Director James Comey and special counsel Jack Smith of committing treason.

Trump even repeatedly shares posts from accounts that support the QAnon conspiracy theory, which believes the president is secretly battling a cabal of satanic pedophiles that he will soon expose.

Trump also loves to share bizarre AI-generated images on his account. Truth Social

When writing his own posts, Trump repeats some of his favorite attacks and insults. Around one in 10 of his written posts lashes out at a person or group as “crooked,” “sleazebag,” “loser,” or “low IQ.” The phrase “fake news” has appeared nearly 140 times during his second term.

The president also has a tendency to launch wave after wave of attacks against the same targets. For example, his Truth Social account has published more than 120 posts that included racist attacks against Somalia or its people, including longtime adversary Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Donald Trump shared this post just after 4 a.m. in the morning. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The Daily Beast previously reported a worrying trend in how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., showing there were only five days in April when the president could have had a full night’s sleep.

Some of the biggest controversies of Trump’s second term have stemmed from his deranged posting.

This includes sharing a racist video that depicted Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes, as well as an image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

The disgusting image of the Obamas, superimposed onto apes. Truth Social

The Journal notes that Trump does have help with his obsessive late-night posting from top White House aide Natalie Harp, dubbed the “human printer” because she follows the president around with a portable printer to provide him with documents to read rather than showing them on a screen.

Harp reportedly prints out numerous social media posts for Trump’s approval and then logs onto the president’s account to reshare them en masse. This reportedly included the racist ape video featuring the Obamas and the image of Trump as Jesus.

“Truth Social has never been hotter, and it’s because President Trump offers his unfiltered and direct thoughts to the American people, without the biased media taking him out of context,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Journal.

“We don’t discuss internal deliberations of how the process works, but no other social media tool has been more effective than Truth.”