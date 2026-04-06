Sleepless Trump, 79, Launches Unhinged Truth Social Tirade After Deranged Easter Post

President Donald Trump wrapped up his crazed Easter weekend posting spree with a bizarre video attacking Somali immigrants using a famously depressing 1980s pop song.

The 79-year-old, who is the oldest person yet to be elected U.S. president, has faced mounting concerns about his mental acuity and erratic behavior since his return to the White House last year. Those concerns took center stage over the holiday weekend as he fired off a foul-mouthed threat to commit potential war crimes in Iran.

But late Sunday, he also found time to fearmonger about immigrants, sharing a brief clip purporting to show Somali shoppers in the Mall of America in Minnesota. The footage was bizarrely accompanied by the 1982 Tears for Fears song “Mad World,” widely known for its haunting melody and themes of alienation and personal trauma.

The clip was originally uploaded by another account with the handle @iAnonPatriot and features a number of women walking about in traditional Islamic headwear with the baseless caption: “85% of these people are on welfare, btw.”

Trump later went on to post a captionless image of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, presumably a reference to his plans to create a similar monument to himself.

The supposedly Christian president had skipped out on Easter services earlier in the day to take a “ceremoniously slow” motorcade tour of the capital—including the Arlington Memorial Bridge, where he plans to build his own “Arch de Trump”—with a stop later that afternoon at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

President Trump posted this image of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, without a caption, late on Sunday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

He supplemented the post about his forthcoming vanity project with a clip from an interview with Special Envoy Richard Grenell praising him for “fixing the problem of Iran.”

The clip was bizarrely set against the 1982 song "Mad World," a haunting melody that seems to suggest it's somehow unnatural for immigrants to go shopping. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president then renewed his ire against the Supreme Court with a rant against the nation’s top judges, who last week savaged his attempts to end birthright citizenship.

“THEY SHOULD USE THEIR POWERS OF COMMON SENSE FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY,” he raged. “The Country can only withstand so many bad decisions from a Court that just doesn’t seem to care.”

Trump is backing the former Fox News contributor against his most outspoken foe, Gov. Gavin Newsom. Donald Trump/Truth Social

He then followed up around 2 a.m. with a ringing endorsement of Steve Hilton, a former U.K. government adviser and Fox News contributor who’s in the running to take on Gavin Newsom in California’s gubernatorial race later this year.

“Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World,” he wrote. “Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so!”

Trump kicked off his posting spree on the holiest day in the Christian calendar not by calling for peace and unity in commemoration of Christ’s resurrection, but with an early-morning post threatening to escalate his war against the Iranian regime, which he also bizarrely signed off by offering up prayers to the god of the Muslim faith.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” he posted first thing Sunday morning. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F---in’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Those remarks prompted speculation among lawmakers that the aging president may have finally proved himself unfit for office.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy and Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Yassamin Ansari were among the public figures who led calls later in the day to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would empower Trump’s officials to depose him in the event he is incapacitated or otherwise unable to fulfill his duties as leader.

“The emperor has no clothes,” Stansbury wrote. “Time for the 25th Amendment. Congress and the Cabinet must act.”

“Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshiping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness,” former GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote.