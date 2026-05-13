Stephen Colbert Sounds Alarm on ‘Paranoid’ Trump’s Late-Night Rants

Stephen Colbert ripped into President Trump’s deeply concerning Truth Social rampage on Monday night.

Trump, 79, posted 55 times over the course of three hours. His posts included a long rant about the New York Times, a string of AI-generated pictures trashing Democratic figures, and an apparent call for former president Barack Obama to be imprisoned.

Among the posts reshared by President Donald Trump on Monday night was one in which the account “Catturd2” called former President Barack Obama a “traitor.” Truth Social

Trump’s final post on Monday night came at 1:12 a.m., while he published his first post on Tuesday morning at 6:46 a.m., indicating that he did not get more than five and a half hours of sleep.

Colbert called out Trump’s social media tirade in his Tuesday monologue:

“Last night, Trump prepped for his enormously consequential state visit [to China] by staying up late on social media, gunking up the internet tubes with a waterfall of paranoid madness.”

Trump’s full diatribe. Truth Social

Colbert noted the sheer number of posts Trump published, averaging one every three minutes.

“My god, when does this man sleep?” Colbert asked.

He showed a picture of Trump apparently dozing off at a Monday meeting in the Oval Office.

“Oh, right,” Colbert said. “I forgot. There you go.”

Donald Trump appears to nod off in the White House. screen grab

Trump has been spotted sleeping at public events repeatedly throughout his second term.

After Trump was caught on camera snoozing on Monday, the White House Rapid Response account on X attempted to downplay the incident.

“He was blinking, you absolute moron,” the account told a reporter, although the full video of the incident shows Trump closing his eyes for far longer than the average blink.

The growing frequency of Trump nodding off in public coincides with an increase in Trump’s late-night posting sprees.

The Daily Beast found in an analysis of the president’s Truth Social posts that there were only five days in all of April where he could’ve possibly enjoyed a full night’s sleep.

“This information about him sleeping is really alarming,” the Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles said on The Daily Beast Podcast.

She added, “It suggests that the longest time he seems to sleep is about three hours, and the frenzied nature of the posting suggests he is having anxiety in the middle of the night.”