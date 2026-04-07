Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Moment Trump Forgot Melania Was Next to Him

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the week by mocking Donald Trump’s bizarre behavior at the White House Easter Egg Roll, where the 79-year-old president ranted to kids about autopens and his Iran war.

Trump, speaking about the 40,000 eggs supplied to the White House by “all of the great egg farmers,” also attempted to introduce the first lady to the crowd but appeared to forget where she was.

“So eggs is a big thing and it was a big thing to our great first lady, who’s here someplace. Let’s see. I think this is our first lady,” he said, turning to Melania—who was right beside him.

Trump gave a speech alongside Melania and the Easter Bunny. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Melania was seen laughing at her husband’s remarks. “What do you think of our first lady?” Trump continued jovially. “She’s a movie star.”

Kimmel ripped into the 79-year-old president, saying, “You know, we’ve all forgotten which one our wife was at an Easter egg hunt.”

Trump held onto wife Melania as he descended the steps at the White House. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

The late-night host went on to unpack the president’s unhinged Easter weekend, which included a rambling attack on former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, two of Trump’s favorite targets. Kimmel played a clip of Trump venting about Biden to his guests.

“Did anybody in the egg industry vote for Kamala? A low IQ. She’s a low-IQ person. Who’s a lower-IQ person? Biden or Kamala?” he asked.

President Donald Trump sits among children during the White House Easter Egg Roll. Evan Vucci/Reuters

As guests humored his commentary, Melania was seen standing by her husband. Kimmel retorted, “Every time he speaks, it makes me wonder how Melania is able to not jump off that balcony in front of everyone.”

Trump’s behavior at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll sparked fresh concerns about his health.

The event took place in the midst of Trump’s war in the Middle East, which was marked on Easter morning by the president releasing a bizarre, profanity-laden message to Iran. The topic was clearly still on his mind during the Easter Egg Roll a day later, as he made sure to brief the children on the war and the “horrible” dangers involved in rescuing U.S. service members from “hostile territory” like Iran.