Jimmy Kimmel Gives ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’ Trump Harsh New Nickname

Jimmy Kimmel offered the president a new name after Trump declared that there would be “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY” with Iran.

The 79-year-old president made this pronouncement amid his ongoing war on Truth Social on Sunday, threatening the country with harsh consequences unless Iran agrees to his administration’s terms.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL and I hope they take it,” the president wrote. “If they don’t the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant and every single Bridge, in Iran! NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

Trump's latest threats on Truth Social. Truth Social

Kimmel, 58, read the president’s post aloud to his audience Monday night, retorting, “That’s right. Goodbye, Mr. Nice Guy. Hello, Señor Senile Psychopath.”

The late-night host pointed out the president’s flip-flopping narrative on the war, lambasting the administration for its handling of the conflict, which is now entering its sixth week.

Kimmel called the president “Señor Senile Psychopath.” Pool/Getty Images

“Three days ago, he made a big announcement. He said Iran agreed to everything,” Kimmel explained. “The Strait is open. Gas prices are coming down.”

“Today, the Strait’s closed. He’s back to threatening annihilation. And the price of gas is as high as half of our audience here right now,” he quipped.

The TV host continued ripping into the president, citing a Wall Street Journal report from this past weekend that alleged Trump’s aides “kept the president out of the room as they got minute-by-minute updates” about two missing U.S. airmen.

They did so “because they believed his impatience wouldn’t be helpful, instead updating him at meaningful moments, a senior administration official said,” according to the article. The piece also alleged, “Trump screamed at aides for hours.”

Thousands of people have died in Iran under U.S. and Israeli bombs. Thaier Al-Sudani/REUTERS

Kimmel provided his own take on the bizarre incident, saying, “At one point, they handed him an iPad and said, ‘Sit down, be quiet, and make some pictures of you as Jesus.’”

The ABC host tore into the president’s war throughout his monologue, also stating, “Our whole lives, the Strait of Hormuz has been so wide open, we didn’t even know it existed. We put Trump in charge, and in eight weeks, it’s been blocked more times than Melania’s bedroom door.”